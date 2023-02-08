Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sodexo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO

(SW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:12:01 2023-02-08 am EST
87.00 EUR   -0.09%
09:52aSodexo : Document AMF CP. 2023E883815
PU
02/07Stephanie Hertzog named 2023 “25 Influential Women in Energy” by Hart Energy's Oil and Gas Investor
GL
01/26French caterer Elior's shares slide on sales miss
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sodexo : Document AMF CP. 2023E883815

02/08/2023 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:38:11.867 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:38:10.823 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:38:09.753 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:38:08.773 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SCOR SE Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:38:07.76 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:38:06.737 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:38:05.72 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:38:04.723 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:38:03.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:38:02.637 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:36:20.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:36:19.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:36:18.893 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:36:17.903 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:36:16.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T15:36:15.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SODEXO Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T13:34:02.667 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2023-02-08T11:37:17.43 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T11:22:03.12 ResultatOffre Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-02-08T11:14:04.26 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-08T11:06:49.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-08T11:06:37.483 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2023-02-08T11:06:34.283 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2023-02-08T11:05:29.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-08T11:04:37.35 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-02-08T11:04:33.893 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2023-02-08T10:57:20.783 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-08T10:50:07.687 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-08T10:42:54.653 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-08T10:35:38.97 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-08T10:28:27.403 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-08T10:21:16.41 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-08T10:12:34.183 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-08T10:05:06.94 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-08T10:04:03.303 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T09:56:03.107 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-02-08T00:00:00 2023-02-08T09:54:03.757 DeclarationAchatVente Document SERMA GROUP Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:06:05.543 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:06:04.543 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:06:03.593 DeclarationDirigeants Document EURAZEO Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:06:02.6 DeclarationDirigeants Document WAVESTONE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:15.937 DeclarationDirigeants Document WAVESTONE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:14.957 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREELANCE.COM Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:14.043 DeclarationDirigeants Document OBIZ Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:13.107 DeclarationDirigeants Document GL EVENTS Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:12.117 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:11.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOCIETE DES CHEMINS DE FER ET TRAMWAYS DU VAR ET DU GARD Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:10.26 DeclarationDirigeants Document EURAZEO Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:09.28 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:08.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document EURAZEO Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:07.35 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:06.38 DeclarationDirigeants Document EURAZEO Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:05.4 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:04.447 DeclarationDirigeants Document EURAZEO Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:03.46 DeclarationDirigeants Document EURAZEO Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:04:02.447 DeclarationDirigeants Document EURAZEO Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:02:06.63 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:02:05.63 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:02:04.643 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:02:03.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T18:02:02.417 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T16:24:02.52 Declarations Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:40:02.447 Declarations Document SCOR SE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:38:02.447 Declarations Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:36:05.707 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:36:04.643 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:36:03.573 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:36:02.407 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:34:17.817 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:34:15.657 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:34:14.547 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:34:13.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:34:12.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:34:10.35 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T15:34:09.297 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T12:48:02.397 Declarations Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T12:46:02.533 Declarations Document COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T12:44:02.443 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T12:42:02.423 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
null 2023-02-07T11:03:18.04 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-07T11:03:06.143 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2023-02-07T10:55:52.027 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-07T10:54:59.617 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-02-07T10:47:46.3 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-07T10:40:31.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-07T10:33:18.497 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-07T10:26:02.633 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-07T10:16:51.117 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-07T10:09:34.5 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-07T10:02:03.483 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T08:38:06.79 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-02-07T00:00:00 2023-02-07T08:38:03.663 DeclarationAchatVente Document SERMA GROUP Link
2023-02-06T00:00:00 2023-02-06T18:02:07.893 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-02-06T00:00:00 2023-02-06T18:02:06.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document OBIZ Link
2023-02-06T00:00:00 2023-02-06T18:02:05.943 DeclarationDirigeants Document OBIZ Link
2023-02-06T00:00:00 2023-02-06T18:02:04.947 DeclarationDirigeants Document OBIZ Link
2023-02-06T00:00:00 2023-02-06T18:02:03.933 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2023-02-06T00:00:00 2023-02-06T18:02:02.65 DeclarationDirigeants Document ID LOGISTICS GROUP Link
2023-02-06T00:00:00 2023-02-06T16:50:02.073 Declarations Document MYHOTELMATCH Link
2023-02-06T00:00:00 2023-02-06T15:36:06.423 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sodexo SA published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 14:51:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SODEXO
09:52aSodexo : Document AMF CP. 2023E883815
PU
02/07Stephanie Hertzog named 2023 “25 Influential Women in Energy” by Hart Energ..
GL
01/26French caterer Elior's shares slide on sales miss
RE
01/16Sodexo - Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2022
GL
01/16Sodexo - Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2022
GL
01/10Sodexo Live! Announces Executive Leadership Change, Appoints Belinda Oakley CEO, North ..
AQ
01/10Sodexo Live! Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/06Transcript : Sodexo S.A., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 06, 2023
CI
01/06Sodexo Reaffirms FY23 Outlook Amid Price Increases, Positive Business Momentum
MT
01/06Sodexo's Q1 boosted by return to office and price hikes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SODEXO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 23 532 M 25 168 M 25 168 M
Net income 2023 791 M 846 M 846 M
Net Debt 2023 1 237 M 1 323 M 1 323 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 3,37%
Capitalization 12 712 M 13 595 M 13 595 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 365 655
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart SODEXO
Duration : Period :
Sodexo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SODEXO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 87,08 €
Average target price 100,13 €
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Clamens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Rolland Finance Director-Africa, Europe & Eurasia Regions
Alexandra Serizay Chief Technology & Services Officer
Françoise Brougher Independent Director
Cécile Tandeau de Marsac Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SODEXO-2.68%13 595
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.87%122 774
COMPASS GROUP PLC-1.80%39 566
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.8.14%18 206
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION3.48%4 833
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-14.47%3 475