Sodexo is a world leader in food and facilities management services. The group offers onsite services: meal preparation, management of restaurants, reception and conference centers, reception services, mail processing, transport, cleaning, gardening, technical maintenance, security, facility management, sanitation, etc. Net sales break down by market between companies and government departments (56.8%), healthcare facilities and senior-citizen residences (25.6%) and schools and universities (17.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.6%), North America (46.3%), and other (18.1%). In 2023, the group split off the benefits and rewards services activity: sale of benefits and motivation solutions.

