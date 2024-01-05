Stock SW SODEXO
Sodexo

Equities

SW

FR0000121220

Restaurants & Bars

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:09 2024-01-05 am EST 		After market 12:37:51 pm
102.95 EUR +0.68% Intraday chart for Sodexo 102.78 -0.17%
06:24pm SODEXO : In-line Q1 and unchanged guidance Alphavalue
12:48pm SODEXO : Stifel confirms its recommendation on the stock CF
Latest news about Sodexo

SODEXO : In-line Q1 and unchanged guidance Alphavalue
SODEXO : Stifel confirms its recommendation on the stock CF
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Weaken on Fed Rate Path Doubts DJ
Food caterer Sodexo's quarterly sales rise as corporate demand picks up RE
Transcript : Sodexo S.A., Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 05, 2024 CI
Sodexo: organic growth of over 8% in Q1 CF
Sodexo Affirms Outlook for FY24, FY25 MT
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Fall Ahead of Eurozone Inflation, U.S. Jobs Data DJ
Stock market: 25 IPOs to watch in 2024
Sodexo Confirms Spin-off Date for Pluxee Unit in Euronext Paris MT
Transcript : Sodexo S.A. - Special Call CI
Sodexo: Pluxee listing scheduled for February 1 CF
Sodexo Expects to List Pluxee Business in February 2024 MT
Sodexo says Pluxee listing on Euronext Paris on track for Feb 1 RE
Sodexo Spinoff Pluxee Expected to List by Feb. 1 DJ
Sodexo S.A. Approves the Appointment of Gilles Pélisson as Independent Director CI
Sodexo S.A. Approves Dividend, Payable on December 22, 2023 CI
Transcript : Sodexo S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Sodexo: formation of Pluxee's Board of Directors CF
SODEXO : Integrating the planned spin-off of Pluxee Alphavalue
Sodexo Appoints Isabelle HANNEDOUCHE as Managing Director for Greater China CI
Sodexo S.A. Announces Executive Changes CI
SODEXO : Splitting into two pure players appears persuasive Alphavalue
US Futures Down, European Stocks Mixed Ahead of ECB Rate Decision DJ
Sodexo S.A. Proposes Dividend for the Year 2023 CI

Company Profile

Sodexo is a world leader in food and facilities management services. The group offers onsite services: meal preparation, management of restaurants, reception and conference centers, reception services, mail processing, transport, cleaning, gardening, technical maintenance, security, facility management, sanitation, etc. Net sales break down by market between companies and government departments (56.8%), healthcare facilities and senior-citizen residences (25.6%) and schools and universities (17.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.6%), North America (46.3%), and other (18.1%). In 2023, the group split off the benefits and rewards services activity: sale of benefits and motivation solutions.
Sector
Restaurants & Bars
Calendar
01:00am - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sodexo

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
102.25 EUR
Average target price
115.56 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.01%
