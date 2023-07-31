Regulated

Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 31, 2023

Interim report on liquidity contract as of June 30, 2023

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Sodexo to BNP Paribas Arbitrage, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023:

8,398 shares

€15,431,354

During the 1st semester, the following were traded:

Bought: 397,701 shares for €34,919,396 (3,615 transactions)

Sold: 438,677 shares for €39,038,571 (4,434 transactions)

As a reminder,

1 - the following assets were booked to the account in the last interim report on December 31, 2022:

48,457 shares

€11,394,696

2 - During the 2nd semester 2022, the following were traded:

Bought: 930,186 shares for €77,378,204 (8,536 transactions)

Sold: 949,022 shares for €78,750,619 (9,162 transactions)

3 - On July 1, 2021, at the time of the implementation of the AMF decision Nr 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

167,903 shares

€11,605,851

4 - On March 13, 2020, the day before the start of the current liquidity contract, the following assets were booked:

227,000 shares

€7,088,975

