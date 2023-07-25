Sodexo is a world leader in food and facilities management services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - onsite services (95.9%): meal preparation, management of restaurants, reception and conference centers, reception services, mail processing, transport, cleaning, gardening, technical maintenance, security, facility management, sanitation, etc. Net sales break down by market between companies and government departments (55.1%), healthcare facilities and senior-citizen residences (26.9%) and schools and universities (18%). Net sales break down by geographic area between Europe (38.4%), North America (43.6%), Asia/Pacific/Latin America/Middle East/Africa (18.1%); - benefits and rewards services (4.1%): sale of benefits and motivation solutions (over 36 million beneficiaries at the end of August 2022). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12.6%), the United States (39.7%), the United Kingdom (9.6%) and other (38.1%).