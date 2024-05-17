SODEXO : Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'Overweight

Morgan Stanley on Friday upgraded its recommendation on Sodexo from 'in-line weighted' to 'overweight', with a price target raised from 86 to 96 euros, saying it sees an attractive risk/reward profile on the stock.



In a research note, the financial intermediary estimates that a simplification of the group's complex capital structure could add around 10% to current market capitalization.



It adds that its work is also in line with a sustainable recovery in the US foodservice market.



At the same time, the analyst points out that increased exposure to group purchasing organizations (GPOs), vending machines and the US market, to the detriment of facility management, could enable the company to improve its profit margins by around 0.8 percentage points.



