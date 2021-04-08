Log in
Sodexo

SODEXO

(SW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Sodexo North America on Voting Access

04/08/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
Gaithersburg, Md., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo stands in opposition to any laws that are designed to limit the access of people to exercise their fundamental right to vote.  The right to vote is part of our democracy and the history of America, with generations organizing, marching and sacrificing their lives for the opportunity to vote.  We support actions aimed at expanding voter participation – such as our own work supporting polling workers during the 2020 election - encouraging voting and making it easier for Americans to cast their ballots.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


Heidi Bullman
Sodexo
Heidi.Bullman@sodexo.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 724 M 21 108 M 21 108 M
Net income 2021 132 M 157 M 157 M
Net Debt 2021 2 140 M 2 549 M 2 549 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,1x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 12 203 M 14 513 M 14 533 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 365 646
Free-Float 55,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 84,93 €
Last Close Price 83,62 €
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Denis Machuel Chief Executive Officer
Marc Rolland Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Clamens Chairman
Françoise Brougher Independent Director
Soumitra Dutta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SODEXO20.80%14 513
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.77%133 257
COMPASS GROUP PLC14.64%38 387
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.21.27%19 070
MINOR INTERNATIONAL20.39%5 128
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED2.70%5 076
