Sodexo Receives “A” on Protein Sustainability Scorecard from Humane Society of the United States

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a global food services and facilities management leader, has been awarded an “A” by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) Protein Sustainability Scorecard.

The goal of the scorecard is to establish what the nation’s largest food service companies are doing to obtain their sustainability goals and where they are on their sustainability journey. Participating organizations completed a short survey focused on three main topics: transparency, goals, and a plan of action.

Sodexo’s companywide commitment to embracing plant-based proteins, its collaboration with HSUS on increasing plant-based menu options, and its assessment of emissions related to supply chain purchases placed it 2nd overall on the scorecard. As part of its overall goal of achieving a 34% carbon reduction target, Sodexo has committed to implementing 33% plant-based menus by 2025.

“Sodexo is more than an advocate; we are proud to be a leader in sustainable food practices,” CEO of Government and Campus, Sodexo North America Brett Ladd said. “Working with our partners across the food system, including the Humane Society of the United States, we can unlock the solutions for a better tomorrow.”

In addition, Sodexo has implemented several initiatives to increase and promote plant-based offerings, including:

Implementing the 1:1 concept - offering one plant-based entrée for every animal-based entrée

Utilizing the DefaultVeg concept – making plant-based food the default and giving consumers a choice to substitute with animal products

Offering professional development opportunities to staff related to plant-based education, marketing, recipe development, and culinary skills, including Plant-Based Takeovers where Sodexo chefs receive plant-based menu training led by HSUS

Providing plant-based education to customers and clients through blog posts, website and social media content, and virtual and in-person training

“The scorecard report is designed to identify the steps food service companies like Sodexo are taking to address the climate and food system emergency we are experiencing,” Karla Dumas, RDN, director of food service innovation for HSUS, said. “Animal products served in food service operations carry the largest carbon footprint and can be the product of industrialized cruelty towards animals in the agriculture system. Without a multi-tiered approach to shifting from a meat-heavy menu to one that’s focused on plant-based entrees, companies can’t claim to be committed to a sustainability plan.”

Sodexo remains committed to serving delicious and nourishing plant-based menus in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change and is excited to continue a more than 15-year partnership with HSUS to develop and foster a more humane supply chain.

