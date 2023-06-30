|Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:14:20 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|101.25 EUR
|-0.59%
|-1.17%
|+13.10%
|03:50pm
|SODEXO : Slightly boosted guidance following a buoyant Q3
|09:32am
|Sodexo raises outlook for voucher business a second time
|RE
SODEXO : Slightly boosted guidance following a buoyant Q3
Today at 09:50 am
Latest news about Sodexo
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|101.30 €
|-0.54%
|161 978
|2023-06-29
|101.85 €
|-1.50%
|168,226
|2023-06-28
|103.40 €
|0.00%
|181,130
|2023-06-27
|103.40 €
|+1.12%
|148,029
|2023-06-26
|102.25 €
|-0.15%
|181,720
Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:09:17 2023-06-30 am EDTMore quotes
Chart Sodexo
Company Profile
More about the company
Sodexo is a world leader in food and facilities management services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - onsite services (95.9%): meal preparation, management of restaurants, reception and conference centers, reception services, mail processing, transport, cleaning, gardening, technical maintenance, security, facility management, sanitation, etc. Net sales break down by market between companies and government departments (55.1%), healthcare facilities and senior-citizen residences (26.9%) and schools and universities (18%). Net sales break down by geographic area between Europe (38.4%), North America (43.6%), Asia/Pacific/Latin America/Middle East/Africa (18.1%); - benefits and rewards services (4.1%): sale of benefits and motivation solutions (over 36 million beneficiaries at the end of August 2022). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12.6%), the United States (39.7%), the United Kingdom (9.6%) and other (38.1%).Read more
SectorRestaurants & Bars
Calendar
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Sodexo
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
101.85EUR
Average target price
107.74EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.78%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Restaurants & Bars
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.10%
|16 188 M $
|+20.37%
|19 990 M $
|-23.04%
|12 203 M $
|-.--%
|9 102 M $
|+3.74%
|4 818 M $
|-1.92%
|3 973 M $
|+9.38%
|3 263 M $
|+17.91%
|2 878 M $
|+1.98%
|2 667 M $
|+43.36%
|2 484 M $