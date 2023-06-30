  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:14:20 2023-06-30 am EDT Intraday chart for Sodexo 5-day change 1st Jan Change
101.25 EUR -0.59% -1.17% +13.10%
09:32am Sodexo raises outlook for voucher business a second time RE

Today at 09:50 am

Latest news about Sodexo

SODEXO : Slightly boosted guidance following a buoyant Q3
Alphavalue
Sodexo raises outlook for voucher business a second time
RE
Transcript : Sodexo S.A., Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jun 30, 2023
CI
Sodexo Confirms FY23 Organic Revenue Growth Outlook
MT
Sodexo : Presentation - Q3 Fiscal 2023 Revenues
PU
Sodexo Q3 Fiscal 2023: solid organic revenue growth at +10.5%
GL
Sodexo Q3 Fiscal 2023: solid organic revenue growth at +10.5%
AQ
Sodexo lifts voucher unit Pluxee's annual sales target again
RE
Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Announces its 2023 Award Recipients
GL
Norway oil drilling companies, unions agree wage deal, averting strike action
RE
Norway oil drilling rig companies start wage mediation with unions
RE
Sodexo Receives Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc.
GL
Elevating The Resident Dining and Hospitality Experience at Deerfield
GL
Elevating The Resident Dining and Hospitality Experience at Deerfield
AQ
Sodexo Announces New Partnership with Deerfield
CI
Sodexo's Pluxee to Hire 1,000 Workers Amid Spin-off, IPO Plans
MT
Sodexo's voucher unit Pluxee plans tech hiring spree
MR
Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services becomes Pluxee, the new employee experience brand that opens up a world of opportunities
GL
Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services becomes Pluxee, the new employee experience brand that opens up a world of opportunities
AQ
Norway oil drilling labour unions seek mediation as wage talks falter
RE
Norwegian oil drilling labour unions seek mediation as wage talks falter
RE
Sodexo to Provide Food, Environmental Services for US-based Hospital Network
MT
RENOWN HEALTH PARTNERS WITH SODEXO, INTERNATIONAL LEADER IN FOOD & HOSPITALITY
GL
Renown Health Partners with Sodexo to Bring Dining and Custodial Services to All Four of Its Hospitals This Summer
CI
Sodexo USA Launches Accelerator Program with L Marks to Revolutionize Healthcare & Senior Living
GL

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-30 101.30 -0.54% 161 978
2023-06-29 101.85 -1.50% 168,226
2023-06-28 103.40  0.00% 181,130
2023-06-27 103.40 +1.12% 148,029
2023-06-26 102.25 -0.15% 181,720

Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:09:17 2023-06-30 am EDT

More quotes

Chart Sodexo

Chart Sodexo
More charts

Company Profile

Sodexo is a world leader in food and facilities management services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - onsite services (95.9%): meal preparation, management of restaurants, reception and conference centers, reception services, mail processing, transport, cleaning, gardening, technical maintenance, security, facility management, sanitation, etc. Net sales break down by market between companies and government departments (55.1%), healthcare facilities and senior-citizen residences (26.9%) and schools and universities (18%). Net sales break down by geographic area between Europe (38.4%), North America (43.6%), Asia/Pacific/Latin America/Middle East/Africa (18.1%); - benefits and rewards services (4.1%): sale of benefits and motivation solutions (over 36 million beneficiaries at the end of August 2022). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12.6%), the United States (39.7%), the United Kingdom (9.6%) and other (38.1%).
Read more
Sector
Restaurants & Bars
Calendar
01:00am - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Sodexo

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
101.85EUR
Average target price
107.74EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.78%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Restaurants & Bars

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SODEXO
Chart Analysis Sodexo
+13.10% 16 188 M $
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
Chart Analysis Darden Restaurants, Inc.
+20.37% 19 990 M $
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.
Chart Analysis Haidilao International Holding Ltd.
-23.04% 12 203 M $
CAPITAL CONCEPT LIMITED AD
Chart Analysis Capital Concept Limited AD
-.--% 9 102 M $
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Jollibee Foods Corporation
+3.74% 4 818 M $
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Jubilant FoodWorks Limited
-1.92% 3 973 M $
GREGGS PLC
Chart Analysis Greggs plc
+9.38% 3 263 M $
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.
+17.91% 2 878 M $
AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Autogrill S.p.A.
+1.98% 2 667 M $
KRISPY KREME, INC.
Chart Analysis Krispy Kreme, Inc.
+43.36% 2 484 M $
Other Restaurants & Bars
