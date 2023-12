By David Sachs

Sodexo employee-benefits spinoff Pluxee will debut on the stock exchange by Feb. 1, the French food company said Tuesday.

The company will outline its strategy and financial targets at a capital markets day on Jan. 10 and host a shareholder meeting on Jan. 30 for a final vote on the spinoff, before it joins the Euronext Paris exchange, Sodexo said.

