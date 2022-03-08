Sodexo : Ukraine - Aid for Refugees - The Sodexo Employees Donations Global Initiative

We have all been stunned and shaken by the events unfolding in Ukraine. We feel deeply for all those who are impacted by this tragic situation, and our thoughts are with them.

Sodexo Group and Stop Hunger are setting up the Sodexo Employee Donations Global Initiative, in order to support displaced populations and people in need in Ukraine and bordering countries.

Conflict and population displacement are among the main drivers of food insecurity.

With the support of our long-term partner, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the largest humanitarian organization fighting hunger worldwide, the customized donation page on WFP's "Share the Meal" app is now available to all Sodexo employees.

Employee donations will be matched by Sodexo and the money raised will be used to bring much-needed food and cash support to refugees in the region and people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.