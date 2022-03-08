Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sodexo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO

(SW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sodexo : Ukraine - Aid for Refugees - The Sodexo Employees Donations Global Initiative

03/08/2022 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We have all been stunned and shaken by the events unfolding in Ukraine. We feel deeply for all those who are impacted by this tragic situation, and our thoughts are with them.

Sodexo Group and Stop Hunger are setting up the Sodexo Employee Donations Global Initiative, in order to support displaced populations and people in need in Ukraine and bordering countries.

Conflict and population displacement are among the main drivers of food insecurity.

With the support of our long-term partner, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the largest humanitarian organization fighting hunger worldwide, the customized donation page on WFP's "Share the Meal" app is now available to all Sodexo employees.

Employee donations will be matched by Sodexo and the money raised will be used to bring much-needed food and cash support to refugees in the region and people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Disclaimer

Sodexo SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 16:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SODEXO
11:13aSODEXO : Ukraine - Aid for Refugees - The Sodexo Employees Donations Global Initiative
PU
03/04SODEXO : Ukraine - Humanitarian aid for refugees
PU
03/01Disclosure of transactions carried out on 21 to 25 february 2022 as part of a share buy..
GL
02/25SODEXO : earns its 15th consecutive 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual a..
PU
02/21Sodexo Boosts Partnership With US Robotic Delivery Start-Up Kiwibot
MT
02/21SODEXO : strengthens its partnership with robotic delivery start-up Kiwibot to accelerate ..
PU
02/21Focus on employee wellbeing leads Sodexo to win Montreal's Top Employers of the Year.
AQ
02/21SODEXO : Employees are demanding a new working experience
PU
02/16Sodexo Appoints Chairwoman to CEO Role
MT
02/16SODEXO : Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Sophie Bellon, is also appointed Chief Exec..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SODEXO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 481 M 22 242 M 22 242 M
Net income 2022 601 M 653 M 653 M
Net Debt 2022 1 760 M 1 911 M 1 911 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 9 480 M 10 296 M 10 296 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 356 662
Free-Float -
Chart SODEXO
Duration : Period :
Sodexo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SODEXO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 64,88 €
Average target price 91,43 €
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Clamens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Rolland Finance Director-Africa, Europe & Eurasia Regions
Françoise Brougher Independent Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Independent Director
Cécile Tandeau de Marsac Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SODEXO-15.81%10 296
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-27.79%97 154
COMPASS GROUP PLC-6.36%36 182
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-21.81%15 045
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION9.98%5 055
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.74%4 629