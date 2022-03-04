Log in
    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO

(SW)
Sodexo : Ukraine - Humanitarian aid for refugees

03/04/2022
We have all been stunned and shaken by the events unfolding in Ukraine. We feel deeply for all those who are impacted by this tragic situation, and our thoughts are with them.

The safety of our teams is our utmost priority. We are in close contact with our team members in Eastern Europe. We are monitoring the evolving situation in the region very closely and confirm that we do not have Sodexo employees in Ukraine.

Sodexo Group and Stop Hunger are setting up a program enabling Sodexo's employees to make a donation to help refugees, which will be matched by Sodexo. In addition, Stop Hunger has decided to activate its emergency fund to assist refugees in countries bordering Ukraine.

Sodexo is a people company, with 412,000 team members globally serving 100 million women and men every day. We have decided to support those who are directly affected by these heartbreaking events by providing with our teams contributions to the humanitarian aid.

Disclaimer

Sodexo SA published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 480 M 22 633 M 22 633 M
Net income 2022 601 M 664 M 664 M
Net Debt 2022 1 760 M 1 945 M 1 945 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 10 185 M 11 255 M 11 255 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 356 662
Free-Float -
Chart SODEXO
Sodexo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SODEXO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 69,62 €
Average target price 91,43 €
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Clamens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Rolland Finance Director-Africa, Europe & Eurasia Regions
Françoise Brougher Independent Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Independent Director
Cécile Tandeau de Marsac Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SODEXO-9.65%11 255
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-21.75%105 287
COMPASS GROUP PLC-2.76%38 207
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-11.62%17 005
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION12.20%5 217
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.43%5 081