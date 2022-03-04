Sodexo : Ukraine - Humanitarian aid for refugees

We have all been stunned and shaken by the events unfolding in Ukraine. We feel deeply for all those who are impacted by this tragic situation, and our thoughts are with them.

The safety of our teams is our utmost priority. We are in close contact with our team members in Eastern Europe. We are monitoring the evolving situation in the region very closely and confirm that we do not have Sodexo employees in Ukraine.

Sodexo Group and Stop Hunger are setting up a program enabling Sodexo's employees to make a donation to help refugees, which will be matched by Sodexo. In addition, Stop Hunger has decided to activate its emergency fund to assist refugees in countries bordering Ukraine.

Sodexo is a people company, with 412,000 team members globally serving 100 million women and men every day. We have decided to support those who are directly affected by these heartbreaking events by providing with our teams contributions to the humanitarian aid.