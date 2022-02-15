Sodexo : continues its global collaboration with Microsoft to improve its digital user experience

Issy-Les-Moulineaux, February 10th, 2022. Since 2018, Sodexo and Microsoft have been working closely together to develop and spread digital solutions and services.

The two companies have announced the renewal of their global partnership for a 5-year period. The latter aims at developing the use of digital solutions and data to accelerate Sodexo's transformation, at creating a personalized relationship with the consumer and at supporting new consuming, living and working habits.

This collaboration has already facilitated several projects such as:

The SoDynamix solution, in partnership with Accenture, to develop menu management and on-site culinary production.

solution, in partnership with Accenture, to develop menu management and on-site culinary production. The Wando platform, for a digitalized management of Facilities Management requests and the monitoring of their execution.

platform, for a digitalized management of Facilities Management requests and the monitoring of their execution. The PowerChef solution, based on artificial intelligence, which will make it possible to anticipate and adjust Sodexo's services according to on-site traffic and therefore reduce waste.

By creating innovative solutions through technology designed to serve everyone, from the consumer to the business, the latter example illustrates the common ambitions of Sodexo and Microsoft to create sustainable value that reduces their carbon footprint.

"For many years now, we have had the privilege of serving Microsoft employees on a daily basis by offering them catering and facility management services, in France and globally. Reciprocally, we chose Microsoft as a partner for its position as a key-player that could meet three major challenges for Sodexo: technological power, its 'multi-local' model and large-scale innovation." Sylvia Métayer, Group Chief Growth Officer, Sodexo

"The richness of our partnership with Sodexo can be explained both by the relationship of trust we have built over time around a strong sense of business, but also by the common values that we share. The creation of sustainable value is at the heart of our collaboration, whether it be through technological support or very concrete commitments at the local level to make progress in the diversity of organizations." Corine de Bilbao, Managing Director, Microsoft France