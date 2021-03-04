Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Sodexo    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO

(SW)
Sodexo : Join the virtual event “United for a Hunger-Free World”

03/04/2021 | 06:27am EST
On 11 March 2021 at 7pm (Paris time), we invite you to tune in to our very first Stop Hunger 100% virtual event, 'United for a Hunger-Free World'.

It will be sub-titled in English and available on this link.

For the first time, Stop Hunger will host a 100% virtual event. During the event, you will have the opportunity to hear from humanitarian actors and leading partners, alongside Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of Sodexo, Denis Machuel, CEO of Sodexo and Chairman of Stop Hunger, such as:

  • David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (2020 Nobel Peace Prize winner);
  • Virginia Villar Arribas, Deputy Director of Private Partnerships at WFP ;
  • Patrice Douret, President of Les Restos du Coeur, the largest foodbank in France;
  • and Tina Kieffer, President of the NGO Happy Chandara in Cambodia.

There will also be an opportunity to partake in fundraising for this year's four Women Stop Hunger Award winners.

Lend your support. Participate in this unique event and demonstrate that we are 'United for a hunger-free world'!

Disclaimer

Sodexo SA published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 11:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
