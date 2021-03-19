Log in
Sodexo : and the IUF committed to health and safety priorities

03/19/2021 | 06:00am EDT
Paris, March 19, 2021

Sodexo and the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tourism, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF),        the global trade union federation for workers throughout the food chain, have signed a declaration of intent on health and safety, reinforcing their commitments and priorities to promote the rights of employees to a safe and healthy working environment.

Sodexo and the IUF have long been committed to health and safety, and the context of the Covid-19 pandemic had provided the catalyst to formalize that commitment.

The declaration of intent will see Sodexo and the IUF collaborate to raise awareness around health and safety priorities, reinforce commitments and foster advancement on this critical topic across the entire food and hospitality industry. It will allow Sodexo and the IUF to bring together the perspectives of corporations, unions, affiliates, and workers in the industry to enhance standards.

This is the first declaration of intent on health and safety in the industry and builds further on the relationship between Sodexo and the IUF, which includes the 2011 international framework agreement on fundamental rights for human beings and the 2017 joint commitment to preventing sexual harassment.

Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer Sodexo said: 
The declaration of intent is a critical step towards collectively restating that ensuring our employees’ health and safety is pivotal to everything we do and the way we work at Sodexo. Together with the IUF, we are committed to partner with unions, employee representatives and clients to raise the bar on health and safety standards and help drive improvements across the industry.”

Sue Longley, General Secretary IUF said: 
Health and safety has always been a priority for workers, but the Covid-19 pandemic has underlined its fundamental importance and the need for joint union-management action. We are delighted to join Sodexo in announcing this ground-breaking declaration that will promote action at all levels – local, national and global.”

About the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tourism, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF) 

Founded in 1920, the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tourism, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF) has 423 affiliates with over 10 million members in 127 countries.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

11 billion euro in market capitalization (as at January 11, 2021)

Contacts

Media  
For Sodexo
Nathalie Lambert
Tel. + 33 6 83 57 35 67
nathalie.lambert@sodexo.com 		For the IUF
James Ritchie
Tel. +41 79 786 87 71
James.ritchie@iuf.org

