  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Sodexo
  News
  Summary
SODEXO

Sodexo : has reaffirmed its commitment to foster and promote equal rights for LGBT+ employees by signing L'Autre Cercle's Charter for the Holding Company's employees

06/15/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Today, Sodexo, the world leader in Quality-of-Life services, signed the LGBT+ Commitment Charter of L'Autre Cercle - the leading association for the inclusion of LGBT+ people in the workplace - for all employees of the Holding Company, based in Issy-Les-Moulineaux. This commitment is in line with the March 2015 signature with L'Autre Cercle for employees of other Sodexo entities in France.

Driven by the Pride Panorama network, which represents all Sodexo employees of the Holding Company who support LGBT+ initiatives, this contract is part of Sodexo's global policy to promote diversity and inclusion around the world and reaffirms Sodexo's commitment to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for LGBT+ people.

According to Sylvia Metayer, Sodexo Group Chief Growth Officer and Co-sponsor of the Global Pride Network:

'Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is part of our values and plays a key role in our development in France and around the world by having a positive impact on our stakeholders. This agreement today is a new step towards an inclusive work environment for every employee of our company.'

Marc Rolland, Sodexo Group CFO and Co-sponsor of the Global Pride Network added:

'Through this signature, we will pursue our non-discrimination policies and actions within Sodexo and reaffirm our commitment to actively pursue a culture where individuals feel included, safe, respected and fairly valued regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, while raising awareness within the company about the needs of the LGBT+ community,'

Find out more about Sodexo's LGBTQ+ policy here.

L'Autre Cercle's LGBT+ Commitment Charter sets out best practices to be adopted within organizations to address discrimination related to employees' sexual orientation and includes specific actions to be taken through a proactive LGBT+ diversity management policy.

'Sodexo is a long-standing partner, contributing with other companies to the drafting of our Charter. Sodexo SA's signature reinforces the Group's commitment in France and is a clear indication of its ecosystem,' said Catherine Tripon, national spokesperson and Co-leader of the LGBT+ Charter of Commitment

'Today, LGBT+ people face multiple forms of discrimination, both in daily life and in the workplace; therefore, we are pleased to welcome SODEXO's commitment to us by signing the Charter, a true testimony of the Group's social and ethical commitment,' says Christophe Berthier, President of the Federation L'Autre Cercle.

About L'Autre Cercle

Non-profit created in 1997, L'Autre Cercle is the French leading inclusion advocate of LGBT+ people at work. Its values are respect, humanism, independence, commitment and pragmatism. Its goals are a fulfilling professional environment that is respectful of people in all their diversity, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Throughout the delivery of events, programs, thought leadership and advisory services, L'Autre Cercle helps businesses drive cultural change and create inclusive work environments. In 2013, L'Autre Cercle launched the LGBT+ Commitment Charter which has now been signed by more than 160 employers in the public and private sectors encompassing more than 1.5 million employees.

Disclaimer

Sodexo SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
