The company's quarterly sales came in at 6.29 billion euros, up 3.1% from the year-ago period, and roughly in line with a consensus provided by the company that had expected 6.28 billion euro.
The numbers exclude Pluxee, Sodexo's vouchers unit which the group plans to spin off and do a separate listing in February.
Employers have turned to Sodexo's vouchers such as meal and fuel cards to help workers cope with the cost-of-living crisis, while staff returning to offices and higher pricing have also boosted its business.
Sales growth in all geographies was "due to pricing, new contract ramp-ups and continued volume growth, particularly in the Corporate services, Sports & Leisure and Education," Chief Executive Officer Sophie Bellon said in a statement.
Bellon said the company's plans for Pluxee's spin-off and listing are on track.
Sodexo also confirmed its outlook for 2024 and 2025.
