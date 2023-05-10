Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sodexo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO

(SW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:47:02 2023-05-10 am EDT
97.34 EUR   -0.10%
10:31aSodexo to Become New Food Service Provider for Westminster College
GL
10:30aSodexo to Become New Food Service Provider for Westminster College
AQ
05/09Baguettes But No Wine : Olympians to eat gourmet in Paris
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Sodexo to Become New Food Service Provider for Westminster College

05/10/2023 | 10:31am EDT
Salt Lake City, UT, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a global food services and facilities management leader, and Westminster College have entered a 10-year partnership to bring a best-in-class dining program to campus beginning in the fall of 2023. 

“We’re excited to become the new food service leader for Westminster College and look forward to seeing the many ways in which this partnership will positively impact the campus community,” said Moses DeBord, Senior Vice President of Operations for Sodexo. “We’re confident our expansive offerings will be a welcome addition to the Westminster community.”

This dining program will provide students with wholesome, made-from-scratch menus, on-trend dining options, and innovative scan-and-go technologies with contactless payments. Partnerships with Salt Lake City area businesses and restaurateurs will bring local food favorites to campus to build upon community engagement. 

“Sodexo truly demonstrated an understanding of the culture of Westminster and of the needs of the many Griffins who rely on our food service and dining program,” said Dr. Jessica Brazell-Brayboy, Associate Dean of Students for Campus Life. “Together we will build a dining program that drives the spirit of Westminster, brings students together and creates an exciting vision for the future of dining.”

Sodexo’s Campus segment provides facilities management and food service to universities across the U.S. and globally. With nearly 50 years of experience, Sodexo focuses on improving and impacting the student experience every day, for today and tomorrow

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 53 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The company employs 94,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports more than 100,000 additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Routinely recognized for the organization’s commitments to sustainability as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, Sodexo North America’s purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.


Analyst Recommendations on SODEXO
More recommendations
Income Statement Evolution
