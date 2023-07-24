Paris, July 24th, 2023.

With the acquisition of A.H. Management, independent convenience solutions, Sodexo will extend InReach’s offerings in the fast-growing North American convenience market. A.H. Management, the premier convenience solutions operator in the Chicago region and Southeast Wisconsin, is one of the largest operators in the Mid-West.

Sodexo accelerates its food transformation strategy to address fast-changing consumer needs and behaviors in hybrid working environments and will expand its convenience offering by reinforcing its territorial footprint in North America. This latest move reflects Sodexo’s strategy to renew existing food models and to reinvent on-site food offers.

This new acquisition represents a further step in the food transformation for Sodexo in North America. A.H. Management will follow the acquisition of Frontline Food Services in 2022, as well as the food tech start-up Foodee and the commissary kitchen model Nourish. Inc in 2021.

With A.H. Management, Sodexo will complement and broaden its multi-channel offerings through InReach including micro markets, vending, office coffee, pantry, water, catering, fresh food and on-site food service in the Mid-West, Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin, as well as the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas.

A.H. Management is a family-owned business that began in 1939 serving clients in all business segments. Through the years, the business has grown to be one of the largest independent operators in the U.S and has a strong reputation for customer service excellence.

The closing of the acquisition is expected in the coming months.

“The acquisition of A.H. Management is the next step in enhancing Sodexo’s multimarket convenience solution, InReach, in North America. It will help us complement our current solutions and further address ever-evolving clients’ and consumers’ expectations to deliver on our ambition to become the leader in sustainable food and valued experiences,” said Sodexo’s North America CEO, Sarosh Mistry.

Mark and Craig Hesch, President & CEO of A.H. Management, said:

“We are very excited about joining Sodexo's InReach. We share the same values, culture and objectives whether for our employees, our clients with attention to consumer benefit in order to offer a high value-added break experience. We look forward to playing a vital role in InReach's success.”





About A.H. Management

A.H. Management Group delivers innovative, custom-designed corporate and Office Food, Catering, Micro Market, Vending Machine, and Coffee Services to businesses throughout the Illinois and Wisconsin markets in the US. We offer a large selection of healthy food options, premium office coffee & tea varieties. Driven by fresh and innovative food service solutions, our team of industry professionals are dedicated to providing clients and consumers with best-in-market products alongside exceptional quality and service.

