    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO

(SW)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:04 2022-07-13 am EDT
74.10 EUR   -1.17%
09:52aSodexoMagic Awarded Agreement for Diverse, Local On-Site Management Services with Premier, Inc.
GL
07/04Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output
RE
07/04Norway oil offshore workers set to go on strike on Tuesday, cutting output
RE
SodexoMagic Awarded Agreement for Diverse, Local On-Site Management Services with Premier, Inc.

07/13/2022 | 09:52am EDT
Gaithersburg, Md., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodexoMagic, the joint venture between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Sodexo, Inc., is the only minority contracted full services capabilities company awarded a national GPO agreement for on-site management services of Environmental Services, Facilities Management, and Patient Transportation with Premier, Inc. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to utilize their Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier diversity spends for the goods, services, and labor contracted directly through SodexoMagic in environmental services, facilities management, and patient transportation departments.

 

"With SodexoMagic, Premier members will benefit from the combined power of an international brand and our unique expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion," Robbi Stiell, SodexoMagic vice president of business development and community engagement, said. "We spend almost 50% of our annual revenue with small, local, and diverse suppliers. As diversity champions, we will help members achieve significant positive impact by providing 100% Tier 1 realization through our deep community partnerships, coupled with innovative and flexible site solutions."

 

Environmental Services (EVS)

SodexoMagic’s Environmental Services offer includes Protecta®, an evidence-based end-to-end approach to infection prevention, that decreases incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and helps healthcare facilities achieve their infection prevention goals.

 

Facilities Management Services

Our integrated Facilities Management Services will help manage facilities more efficiently and effectively. Our core processes ensure consistent service levels and help achieve budget predictability and better cost control.

 

Patient Transport and Service Response Center

The Patient Transport Services we offer will improve throughput, increase efficiency, free clinical staff to provide quality care, and positively impact patients’ perceptions of quality with professional transport service. Our Service Response Center integrates and manages support services, combined with a compelling commitment to hospitality service excellence.

 

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

 

About SodexoMagic

SodexoMagic was formed in 2006 through a joint venture between Magic Food Provisions (MFP), which is owned by NBA all-star Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Sodexo Inc. to provide food and facilities management services to businesses, hospitals, schools, and universities. SodexoMagic was founded with the purpose of empowering the communities it serves, creating opportunity by hiring locally and purchasing goods and services from minority and women-owned businesses. With a 51 percent ownership interest by MFP, SodexoMagic has been certified as a minority-owned and managed company by the Minority Supplier Development Council and the Southern California Minority Business Development Council, Inc.  The joint venture employs over 6,500 people at approximately 1,500 locations across the U.S.


Financials
Sales 2022 20 618 M 20 751 M 20 751 M
Net income 2022 627 M 631 M 631 M
Net Debt 2022 2 101 M 2 114 M 2 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 10 962 M 11 033 M 11 033 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 412 000
Free-Float 54,8%
Technical analysis trends SODEXO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 74,98 €
Average target price 87,59 €
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Clamens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Rolland Finance Director-Africa, Europe & Eurasia Regions
Françoise Brougher Independent Director
Cécile Tandeau de Marsac Independent Director
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SODEXO-2.70%11 033
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-33.52%89 183
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.12%38 370
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-23.11%14 448
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-19.50%4 793
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-1.85%4 191