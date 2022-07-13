SodexoMagic Awarded Agreement for Diverse, Local On-Site Management Services with Premier, Inc.

Gaithersburg, Md., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodexoMagic, the joint venture between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Sodexo, Inc., is the only minority contracted full services capabilities company awarded a national GPO agreement for on-site management services of Environmental Services, Facilities Management, and Patient Transportation with Premier, Inc. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to utilize their Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier diversity spends for the goods, services, and labor contracted directly through SodexoMagic in environmental services, facilities management, and patient transportation departments.

"With SodexoMagic, Premier members will benefit from the combined power of an international brand and our unique expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion," Robbi Stiell, SodexoMagic vice president of business development and community engagement, said. "We spend almost 50% of our annual revenue with small, local, and diverse suppliers. As diversity champions, we will help members achieve significant positive impact by providing 100% Tier 1 realization through our deep community partnerships, coupled with innovative and flexible site solutions."

Environmental Services (EVS)

SodexoMagic’s Environmental Services offer includes Protecta®, an evidence-based end-to-end approach to infection prevention, that decreases incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and helps healthcare facilities achieve their infection prevention goals.

Facilities Management Services

Our integrated Facilities Management Services will help manage facilities more efficiently and effectively. Our core processes ensure consistent service levels and help achieve budget predictability and better cost control.

Patient Transport and Service Response Center

The Patient Transport Services we offer will improve throughput, increase efficiency, free clinical staff to provide quality care, and positively impact patients’ perceptions of quality with professional transport service. Our Service Response Center integrates and manages support services, combined with a compelling commitment to hospitality service excellence.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About SodexoMagic

SodexoMagic was formed in 2006 through a joint venture between Magic Food Provisions (MFP), which is owned by NBA all-star Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Sodexo Inc. to provide food and facilities management services to businesses, hospitals, schools, and universities. SodexoMagic was founded with the purpose of empowering the communities it serves, creating opportunity by hiring locally and purchasing goods and services from minority and women-owned businesses. With a 51 percent ownership interest by MFP, SodexoMagic has been certified as a minority-owned and managed company by the Minority Supplier Development Council and the Southern California Minority Business Development Council, Inc. The joint venture employs over 6,500 people at approximately 1,500 locations across the U.S.