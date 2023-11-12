Sofcom Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Sofcom Systems Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 0.855 million compared to INR 12.25 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 0.8545 million compared to INR 12.25 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.801 million compared to INR 6.26 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.193 compared to INR 1.506 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.193 compared to INR 1.506 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 0.193 compared to INR 1.506 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.193 compared to INR 1.506 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 2.35 million compared to INR 13.75 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2.35 million compared to INR 28.32 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.89 million compared to INR 21.82 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.454 compared to INR 5.252 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.454 compared to INR 5.252 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 0.454 compared to INR 5.252 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.454 compared to INR 5.252 a year ago.