Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SoFi Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOFI   US83406F1021

SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SOFI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:36 2022-09-20 am EDT
6.000 USD   -1.32%
10:03aGalileo Expands Payment Risk Platform with DataVisor
BU
09:19aCHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Palihapitiya to wind down two blank-check firms as choppy markets deter valuations
RE
09/15NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : More Muted Gains -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galileo Expands Payment Risk Platform with DataVisor

09/20/2022 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Platform taps new DataVisor partnership and Galileo’s risk-scoring fraud engine to help clients proactively mitigate payments risk

Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC, a leading financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), has expanded its Galileo Payment Risk Platform jointly with DataVisor, a market leader in fraud and risk management, to offer robust fraud management solutions that help clients mitigate risk with precision and speed.

Payment card fraud transactions are forecasted to rise 20% to $38.5 billion by 2027, as fraudsters continue to employ more sophisticated techniques. The Galileo Payment Risk Platform targets every corner of the payments ecosystem by combining Galileo’s industry knowledge in fraud analytics and payments with DataVisor’s advanced AI technology and powerful end-to-end fraud and risk management platform capability. Expanded platform capabilities support debit and credit card transactions, ACH, as well as provisioning/onboarding to protect clients against a variety of payments fraud.

“The new Galileo Payment Risk Platform was built to anticipate clients’ needs and meet the evolving demands of today’s payment risk environment. It’s highly flexible and customizable to align with businesses’ needs, risk tolerance and customer preferences,” said David Feuer, Chief Product Officer at Galileo. “Through our evolving Galileo Payment Risk Platform, we continue to invest in protecting our clients with automated fraud mitigation technology that delivers rapid responses, intelligent decisioning and tailored solutions through flexible APIs.”

Recent research by DataVisor shows that 75% of businesses believe developing better fraud detection processes is important. Launched in partnership with DataVisor, Galileo’s next gen fraud and risk platform provides a seamless, open-API integration while providing a dynamic risk management offering powered by machine learning technology to identify fraud patterns and proactively reduce fraud losses.

“We are proud to integrate our sophisticated AI-powered solution into Galileo’s infrastructure and enable a layered approach to payments risks and security,” said Yinglian Xie, Co-founder and CEO of DataVisor. “As fraud remains a big concern for businesses, our partnership showcases our common commitment for business and customer protection.”

Galileo’s approach to fraud mitigation focuses on combining the power of people, technology and data with direct access to trained fraud analysts equipped to inform businesses’ card fraud mitigation strategies. Galileo and DataVisor’s technologies pinpoint operational and transactional fraud risks and can improve ROI through access to fraud intelligence derived from more than 100M unique spend patterns.

For more information about the Galileo Payment Risk Platform, visit www.galileo-ft.com.

About Galileo Financial Technologies
Galileo is a leading financial technology company whose platform, open API technology and proven expertise enable fintechs, emerging and established brands to create differentiated financial solutions that expand the financial frontier. Galileo removes the complexity from payments and financial services innovation by providing flexible, open API building blocks and a secure, scalable, future-proof platform. Trusted by digital banking heavyweights, early-stage innovators and enterprise clients alike, Galileo supports issuing physical and virtual payment cards, mobile push provisioning and more, across industries and geographies. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Galileo has offices in Mexico City, New York City, San Francisco and Seattle.

About DataVisor
DataVisor is the world’s leading fraud and risk management platform that enables organizations to respond to fast-evolving fraud attacks and mitigate risks as they happen in real time. Its comprehensive solution suite combines patented machine learning technology with native device intelligence and a powerful decision engine to provide protection for the entire customer lifecycle across industries and use cases. DataVisor is recognized as an industry leader and has been adopted by many Fortune 500 companies across the globe.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10:03aGalileo Expands Payment Risk Platform with DataVisor
BU
09:19aCHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Palihapitiya to wind down two blank-check firms as choppy markets d..
RE
09/15NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : More Muted Gains -2-
DJ
09/14BofA Securities Upgrades SoFi Technologies to Buy From Neutral as User Growth, Engageme..
MT
09/14BofA Securities Upgrades SoFi Technologies to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to..
MT
09/12TRANSCRIPT : SoFi Technologies, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology C..
CI
09/09Seaport Initiates SoFi Technologies at Neutral Rating, Doesn't See 'More Meaningful Pro..
MT
09/07SoFi Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herb..
BU
09/06SoFi to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/25Morgan Stanley Raises SoFi Technologies' Price Target to $7.50 From $7, Maintains Equal..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 497 M - -
Net income 2022 -384 M - -
Net Debt 2022 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 608 M 5 608 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
SoFi Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,08 $
Average target price 9,04 $
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Noto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Lapointe Chief Financial Officer
G. Thompson Hutton Chairman
Micah Heavener Head-Operations
Ahmed Ali H. A. Al-Hammadi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-61.54%5 608
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED7.44%56 740
ORIX CORPORATION-3.05%18 835
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-29.49%15 758
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED50.89%8 095
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-31.26%5 177