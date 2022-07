SoFi Checking & Savings Raises APY to 1.80% for Direct Deposit Members to Help Members Make More from Their Money

SoFi raises APY ahead of July Fed meeting to provide an industry-leading rate on all checking and savings account balances

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, today announced SoFi Checking & Savings will now offer an industry-leading 1.80% annual percentage yield (APY)¹ for all members who have direct deposit. SoFi will also offer a 1.00% APY for those looking for a high yield opportunity without direct deposit. Members will earn these increased rates on all of their money with SoFi Checking & Savings, earning them more interest in one week than they would earn in one year at most other banks on average.

“SoFi Checking & Savings is leading the charge in ensuring people get more for their money, continually improving our offering to ensure our members are always getting the best from SoFi,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “Inflation has hit people’s wallets hard. By raising our APY for direct deposit members to 60 times the national average², we’re helping more people than ever get their money right and put more money in their pockets.”

In addition to a best-in-class APY, SoFi is helping members get extra cash with a series of bonus offers. SoFi Checking & Savings is currently offering a welcome bonus of up to $300 when new members sign up with a direct deposit or existing members set up a direct deposit to their SoFi Checking & Savings account. The offer will be available through September 30, 2022³.

Additionally, SoFi Checking & Savings members who have a direct deposit and open a new SoFi credit card will earn up to 3% cashback on all of their credit card purchases. For new credit card members to earn up to 3% cashback on purchases, they will need to maintain a qualifying direct deposit every month to continue to receive the higher cashback rate. The 3% rate will be applicable on up to $12,000 spent on the SoFi Credit Card for one year⁴.

SoFi’s extensive product suite that works seamlessly together provides incredible value to members. SoFi Relay⁵, a financial insights tool, connects all accounts in one mobile dashboard for easy credit score and spending monitoring. Members can also redeem SoFi Credit Card⁶ points for cash directly deposited into SoFi Invest⁷, as well as make easy, quick transfers from their Checking & Savings accounts, allowing members to manage their investments all in the same app as their credit card, loans, and bank, making it a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to get their money right.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our nearly three and a half million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Cautionary Statement Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for our future operations; anticipated trends and prospects in the industries in which our business operates; new products, services and related strategies; our ability to fund Golden Pacific Bank’s strategy; and the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and increased complexities with compliance that accompany regulation as a bank holding company. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this Press Release, words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “strive”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Among those risks and uncertainties are our ability to achieve the value creation contemplated by the Merger, including our ability to enhance our existing financial products and offer more competitive rates for our members, the impact of additional regulation as a result of becoming a bank holding company, our ability to operate SoFi Bank pursuant to its operating agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, changes in government regulations, market conditions, including market interest rates, the trading price and volatility of our common stock and risks relating to our business, including those described in periodic reports that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

¹SoFi members with direct deposit can earn up to 1.80% annual percentage yield (APY) interest on all account balances in their Checking and Savings accounts (including Vaults). Members without direct deposit will earn 1.00% APY on all account balances in Checking and Savings (including Vaults). Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. Rate of 1.80% APY is current as of 07/26/2022. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet.

²60x based on FDIC monthly interest checking rate as of July 26, 2022.

³The following describes the terms that apply to participation in the SoFi the SoFi Checking and Savings direct deposit program (“Program”) offered by SoFi Bank, N.A Member FDIC(“SoFi”).

Eligible Participants: All new members who open a SoFi Checking and Savings account during the Promotion Period and all existing SoFi Checking and Savings customers who have not previously set up Direct Deposit transactions (“Direct Deposit”) into their SoFi Checking and Savings account as of the beginning of the Promotion Period are eligible for the Program.

Promotion Period: The Program will be available from 4/5/2022 – 7/31/2022.

Bonus Terms: In order to qualify for eligibility for a bonus, SoFi must receive at least one Qualifying Direct Deposit from an Eligible Participant during the Promotion Period. Qualifying Direct Deposits are defined as deposits from enrolled member’s employer, payroll, or benefits provider via ACH deposit. Deposits that are not from an employer (such as check deposits; P2P transfers such as from PayPal or Venmo, etc.; merchant transactions such as from PayPal, Stripe, Square, etc.; and bank ACH transfers not from employers) do not qualify for this promotion. The amount of the bonus, if any, is described below. No bonuses shall be paid for qualifying Direct Deposits of less than $1,000 during the Evaluation Period (defined below).

Evaluation Period: The bonus amount will vary based on the total amount of Qualifying Direct Deposits received during the Evaluation Period. The Evaluation Period is defined as 30 days from the date your first Qualifying Direct Deposit is received. For example, if you receive $1,000-$1,999 in Qualifying Direct Deposits in the Evaluation Period, you will receive a cash bonus of $50. A member may only qualify for one bonus tier and will not be eligible for future bonus payments if inflows subsequently increase beyond the Evaluation Period.

Total Qualifying Direct Deposit amount in 30-day Evaluation Period Cash Bonus $1,000 – $1,999 $50 $2,000-$4,999 $100 $5,000 or more $300

Payment timeline: SoFi will credit members who meet qualification criteria within 14 days of the end of the Evaluation Period.

This offer cannot be combined with the SoFi Checking and Savings Direct Deposit rate discount on a SoFi personal loan. Bonuses are considered miscellaneous income, and may be reportable to the IRS on Form 1099-MISC (or Form 1042-S, if applicable). SoFi reserves the right to exclude any Members from participating in the Program for any reason, including suspected fraud, misuse, or if suspicious activities are observed. SoFi also reserves the right to stop or make changes to the Program at any time.

SoFi members with direct deposit can earn up to 1.5% annual percentage yield (APY) interest on all account balances in their Checking and Savings accounts (including Vaults). There is no minimum direct deposit amount required to qualify for 1.5% APY. Members without direct deposit will earn 0.90% APY on all account balances in Checking and Savings (including Vaults). Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. Rate of 1.5% APY is current as of 06/28/2022. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet.

⁴You will need to maintain a qualifying Direct Deposit every month with SoFi Checking and Savings in order to continue to receive this promotional cash back rate. Qualifying Direct Deposits are defined as deposits from enrolled member’s employer, payroll, or benefits provider via ACH deposit. Deposits that are not from an employer (such as check deposits; P2P transfers such as from PayPal or Venmo, etc.; merchant transactions such as from PayPal, Stripe, Square, etc.; and bank ACH transfers not from employers) do not qualify for this promotion. A maximum of 36,000 rewards points can be earned from this limited-time offer. After the promotional period ends or once you have earned the maximum points offered by this promotion, your cash back earning rate will revert back to 2%. 36,000 rewards points are worth $360 when redeemed into SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Money, SoFi Invest, Crypto, SoFi Personal Loan, SoFi Private Student Loan or Student Loan Refinance and are worth $180 when redeemed as a SoFi Credit Card statement credit.

Promotion Period: 4/18/2022 – 12/31/2022

Eligible Participants: All new members who apply and get approved for the SoFi Credit Card, open a SoFi Checking and Savings account, and set up Direct Deposit transactions (“Direct Deposit”) into their SoFi Checking and Savings account during the promotion period are eligible. All existing SoFi Credit Card members who set up Direct Deposit into a SoFi Checking & Savings account during the promotion period are eligible. All existing SoFi members who have already enrolled in Direct Deposit into a SoFi Checking & Savings account prior to the promotion period, and who apply and get approved for a SoFi Credit Card during the promotion period are eligible. Existing SoFi members who already have the SoFi Credit Card and previously set up Direct Deposit through SoFi Money or SoFi Checking & Savings are not eligible for this promotion.

⁵SoFi’s Relay tool offers users the ability to connect both in-house accounts and external accounts using Plaid, Inc’s service. The credit score provided to you is a VantageScore® based on TransUnion® (the “Processing Agent”) data.

⁶The SoFi Credit Card is issued by The Bank of Missouri (TBOM) (“Issuer”) pursuant to license by Mastercard® International Incorporated and can be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Members earn 2 rewards points for every dollar spent on eligible purchases. If you elect to redeem points for cash deposited into your SoFi Checking or Savings account, SoFi Money® account, fractional shares or cryptocurrency in your SoFi Active Invest account, or as a payment to your SoFi Personal or Student Loan Refinance, your points will redeem at a rate of 1 cent per every point. If you elect to redeem points as a statement credit to your SoFi Credit Card account, your points will redeem at a rate of 0.5 cents per every point. For more details please visit SoFi.com/card/rewards. Brokerage and Active investing products offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. SoFi Securities LLC is an affiliate of SoFi Bank, N.A.

⁷Brokerage and Active investing products offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA(www.finra.org)/SIPC(www.sipc.org).

Advisory services are offered through SoFi Wealth, LLC an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005466/en/