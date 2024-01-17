Official SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. press release

SoFi Bolsters Its Breadth of Financial Services Products and Offerings to Help Americans Find the Small and Medium Business Financing They Seek

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, announced today the expansion of its new small business marketplace within the SoFi product experience. With this addition, SoFi will now be able to better support millions of American small business owners’ financing needs by connecting them to SoFi’s network of providers.

“SoFi is on a mission to help its members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “For many of our members – that’s embracing the entrepreneurial spirit and running their own businesses. But business owners are busy managing multiple facets, with many discovering financial needs as they go. SoFi’s SMB marketplace can support owners with tangible value and solutions to make fast, but informed financial decisions that are right for their business.”

With one quick and simple search, business owners will be connected with SoFi’s network of financial providers who can help them get the capital they need. SoFi’s simplified search experience helps streamline the process of finding and filtering for a lender that fits a business owner’s unique needs by pairing a single application process with SoFi’s curated marketplace of participating providers, making it easy for business owners to quickly connect with financial providers whose underwriting criteria they are likely to meet.

Available on SoFi’s site at https://www.sofi.com/small-business-loans, SoFi will continue to expand its network to include more providers and financial solutions for small businesses.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 6.9 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Credentialed Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

DISCLOSURES

Connecting customers to small business lenders is a service offered by SoFi Lending Corp. under the Lantern brand. SoFi Lending Corp. does not directly extend small business financing. SoFi receives compensation in the event you obtain a loan, financial product, or service through SoFi's marketplace.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117242334/en/