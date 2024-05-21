SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, announced today the Q1 2024 placement of a $350 million personal loan securitization exclusively with funds and accounts managed by PGIM Fixed Income, a Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) company.

“We’ve continued to see healthy demand for our personal loan sales, providing us access to new forms of capital as SoFi helps more members get their money right,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “PGIM’s experience as an asset-based finance lender, coupled with its established securitized product platform, makes the company a great partner for SoFi as we continue to strengthen our lending capabilities.”

To date, SoFi has sold over $15 billion and securitized over $14.5 billion of personal loan collateral, underscoring the high quality of its personal loan portfolio.

“This partnership sits at the intersection of SoFi’s mission to its members and our commitment to providing tailored solutions for our clients. PGIM Fixed Income is proud to be a long-standing partner to this established platform. Our work together extends nearly 10 years from SoFi’s origins in student loans to today’s multi-channel business,” said Edwin Wilches, Managing Director, PGIM Fixed Income.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 8.1 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, credentialed financial planners, exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Availability of Other Information About SoFi

About PGIM

PGIM is the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). PFI has a history that dates back over 145 years and through more than 30 market cycles. With 41 offices in 19 different countries (as of March 31, 2024), our more than 1,450 investment professionals are located in key financial centers around the world.

Our firm comprises multi-managers that collaborate with each other and specialize in a particular asset class with a focused investment approach. This gives our clients diversified solutions with global depth and scale across public and private asset classes, including fixed income, equities, real estate, private credit, and other alternatives. As a leading global asset manager with $1.34 trillion in assets under management (as of March 31, 2024), PGIM is built on a foundation of strength, stability and disciplined risk management.

