    SOFI   US83406F1021

SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SOFI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:40 2022-11-01 am EDT
6.160 USD   +13.24%
07:30aSofi Technologies : Q3'22 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:09aSoFi Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
07:08aSofi Technologies, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoFi Technologies : Q3'22 Earnings Presentation

11/01/2022 | 07:30am EDT
Q3 2022 Summary Results

November 2022

Disclaimer

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (including on a forward-looking basis) such as Adjusted Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net revenue, net income (loss), operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) counterparts are included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section of this presentation. SoFi believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results (including on a forward-looking basis) provide useful supplemental information to investors about SoFi. SoFi's management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operating performance, formulate business plans, help better assess our overall liquidity position, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. However, these non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies may not use these non-GAAP measures or may use similar measures that are defined in a different manner. Therefore, SoFi's non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be material.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "future", "strategy", "might", "plan", "should", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events, including guidance about certain financial results, that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related to macroeconomic factors such as inflation and rising interest rates and any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) our ability to achieve profitability and continued growth across our three businesses in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment, including any further extension of the student loan repayment moratorium and our expectations regarding the return to pre-pandemic student loan levels; (iv) our ability to realize the benefits of being a bank holding company and operating SoFi Bank; (v) our ability to respond and adapt to changing market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; (vi) our ability to continue to drive brand awareness and realize the benefits of our integrated multi-media marketing and advertising campaigns; (vii) our ability to vertically integrate our businesses and accelerate the pace of innovation of our financial products; (viii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (ix) our ability to access sources of capital on acceptable terms, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth; (x) the success of our marketing efforts and our ability to expand our member basis; (xi) our ability to grow market share in existing markets or any new markets we may enter; (xii) our ability to develop new products, features and functionality that are competitive and meet market needs; (xiii) our ability to realize the benefits of our strategy, including what we refer to as our financial services productivity loop; (xiv) our ability to make accurate credit and pricing decisions or effectively forecast our loss rates; (xv) our ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; (xvi) our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on Nasdaq; (xvii) our expectations with respect to our anticipated investment levels in our Technology Platform segment and our expected margins in that segment, including our ability to realize the benefits of the Technisys acquisition; and (xviii) the outcome of any legal or governmental proceedings that may be instituted against us. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the other documents filed by SoFi Technologies from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SoFi assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not provide any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

© 2022 Social Finance, Inc. Advisory services offered through SoFi Wealth LLC. SoFi Money® is offered through SoFi Securities LLC. SoFi Lending Corp., CFL #6054612. NMLS #1121636.

2

Members

Added 424K new Members, Bringing Total to 4.7M (+61% YoY)

Members(1)

in thousands

296

350

430

279

377

523

408

450

424

New Members (000s)

YoY Growth

74%

90%

110%

113%

96%

87%

70%

69%

61%

Note: See "Footnotes" section for detailed explanations and definitions

© 2022 Social Finance, Inc. Advisory services offered through SoFi Wealth LLC. SoFi Money® is offered through SoFi Securities LLC. SoFi Lending Corp., CFL #6054612. NMLS #1121636.

3

Products

Added 635K New Products, Bringing Total to 7.2M (+69% YoY)

Products (2)

in thousands

New Products (000s)

408

471

661

482

601

905

689

702

635

YoY Growth

101%

113%

121%

123%

108%

105%

84%

79%

69%

Note: See "Footnotes" section for detailed explanations and definitions

© 2022 Social Finance, Inc. Advisory services offered through SoFi Wealth LLC. SoFi Money® is offered through SoFi Securities LLC. SoFi Lending Corp., CFL #6054612. NMLS #1121636.

4

Galileo Accounts

Reached 124M accounts

Galileo Accounts(3)

in millions

YoY Growth

62%

76%

80%

133%

139%

132%

119%

81%

67%

58%

48%

40%

Note: See "Footnotes"

section for detailed

explanations

and definitions

© 2022 Social Finance, Inc. Advisory services offered through SoFi Wealth LLC. SoFi Money® is offered through SoFi Securities LLC. SoFi Lending Corp., CFL #6054612. NMLS #1121636.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SoFi Technologies Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 11:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
