  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SoFi Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOFI   US83406F1021

SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SOFI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
5.470 USD   -7.91%
05:03pSOFI TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:03pINSIDER BUY : Sofi Technologies
MT
06/15TRANSCRIPT : SoFi Technologies, Inc. Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference, Jun-15-2022 01:00 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoFi Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Noto Anthony
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SoFi Technologies, Inc. [SOFI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Executive Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. , 234 1ST STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN FRANCISCO CA 94105
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Noto Anthony
C/O SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
234 1ST STREET
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94105 		X
Chief Executive Officer
Signatures
/s/ Deanna Smith, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The reported transactions were executed in multiple trades. The purchase price of $5.5841 reported in Column 4 is the weighted average purchase price for the 53,540 shares acquired by the Reporting Person within a range of $5.45 to $5.70 per share. The Reporting Person hereby undertakes to provide to the Staff of the SEC, the Issuer or any security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares acquired at each separate price within the price range noted above.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

SoFi Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
