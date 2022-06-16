SoFi Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(1)

The reported transactions were executed in multiple trades. The purchase price of $5.5841 reported in Column 4 is the weighted average purchase price for the 53,540 shares acquired by the Reporting Person within a range of $5.45 to $5.70 per share. The Reporting Person hereby undertakes to provide to the Staff of the SEC, the Issuer or any security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares acquired at each separate price within the price range noted above.