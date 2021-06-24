SoFi Technologies : Robinhood to restrict users who 'flip' IPO shares

June 24 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc,
which recently launched an offering for retail investors to buy
shares in initial public offerings, is encouraging users not to
sell shares within the first 30 days of offerings.
On its website and in a recent note to customers, Robinhood
warned that investors who sell or "flip" their IPO shares could
be restricted from participating in future IPO deals for two
months.
"We won't prevent you from selling shares you get through
the IPO Access program," the company said https://robinhood.com/us/en/support/articles/ipo-access
on its website.
"However, if you sell IPO shares within 30 days of the IPO,
it's considered "flipping" and you'll be restricted from
participating in IPOs for 60 days."
Rival fintech Social Finance (SoFi), which also recently
launched an IPO platform for retail customers, enforces similar
restrictions by collecting fines from "flippers" or customers
who sell their shares to take advantage of first-day pops.
"Issuing companies and their underwriters often try to avoid
IPO stock flipping. Flipping could lead us to offer fewer IPOs
in the future," Robinhood, which launched the offering in May,
said on its website.
Robinhood's new IPO platform is available to all customers,
without any account limit restrictions. In May, FIGS Inc
, which manufactures medical scrubs, became the first
company to be listed on Robinhood's IPO Access platform.
The brokerage, which is soon expected to unveil paperwork
for its own highly-anticipated stock market listing, will offer
its IPO shares to retail customers on the platform, sources told
Reuters in May.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anirban Sen and Ramakrishnan M.)