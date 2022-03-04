Log in
    SOFI   US83406F1021

SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SOFI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/22 04:00:00 pm
10 USD   -6.45%
05:16pSoFi to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
03:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Sell Down Again
MT
01:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Retreating in Friday Trading
MT
SoFi to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/04/2022 | 05:16pm EST
SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced that it will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in March. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at Bank of America’s ’22 Electronic Payment Symposium. SoFi’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lapointe, will participate in moderated fireside chat discussions at the JMP Securities Technology Conference and the UBS Digital Asset Day.

Full session details for the conference appearances are as follows:

JMP Securities Technology Conference
Date: March 8, 2022
Time: 5:30 PM ET Fireside Chat with CFO Chris Lapointe
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp53/sofi/1679615

UBS Digital Asset Day
Date: March 11, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM ET Fireside Chat with CFO Chris Lapointe
Webcast: https://kvgo.com/ubs/sofi-technologies-inc-2022

Bank of America’s ’22 Electronic Payment Symposium
Date: March 22, 2022
Time: 12:45 PM ET Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto
Webcast: Link to be posted at the Events section at investors.sofi.com

Archived webcasts of these appearances will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go to the “Events & Presentations” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.so.com/.

About SoFi

SoFi’s mission is to help our members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our three and a half million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

SOFI-F

Source: SoFi Technologies


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 514 M - -
Net income 2022 -314 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 873 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 733 M 9 733 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,99x
EV / Sales 2023 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 977
Free-Float 70,8%
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Noto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Lapointe Chief Financial Officer
G. Thompson Hutton Independent Chairman
Micah Heavener Head-Operations
Clay Wilkes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-32.38%8 858
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-6.27%53 430
ORIX CORPORATION-1.28%23 366
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-16.17%20 272
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-4.81%7 521
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED26.92%7 304