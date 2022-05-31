SoFi to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at Morgan Stanley’s US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference. SoFi’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lapointe, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference.

Full session details for the conference appearances are as follows:

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference

Date: June 9, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM ET Fireside Chat with CFO Chris Lapointe

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler41/sofi/2923438

Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

Date: June 15, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto

Webcast: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/SOFI

Archived webcasts of these appearances will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go to the “Events & Presentations” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sofi.com/.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our nearly four million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

