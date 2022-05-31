Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SoFi Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOFI   US83406F1021

SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SOFI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:00 pm EDT
7.480 USD   -0.93%
SoFi to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/26HOCK TAN : Silver Lake's backing of dealmaking CEOs pays off
RE
05/24Enova International's OnDeck to Collaborate with SoFi Technologies, LendingTree to Give Businesses Growth Options
MT
SoFi to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/31/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at Morgan Stanley’s US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference. SoFi’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lapointe, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference.

Full session details for the conference appearances are as follows:

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference
Date: June 9, 2022
Time: 1:30 PM ET Fireside Chat with CFO Chris Lapointe
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler41/sofi/2923438

Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference
Date: June 15, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM ET Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto
Webcast: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/SOFI

Archived webcasts of these appearances will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go to the “Events & Presentations” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sofi.com/.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our nearly four million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

SOFI-F


© Business Wire 2022
