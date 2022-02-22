Ukraine tensions, Home Depot drag Wall Street lower

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Home Depot drags down Dow
* Oil stocks up on crude oil rally
* Indexes down: Dow 0.8%, S&P 0.4%, Nasdaq 0.3%
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on
Tuesday as shares of Home Depot slumped after earnings, while
the prospect of harsh Western sanctions against Russia over its
conflict with Ukraine kept investors on edge.
Seven out of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with
consumer discretionary stocks leading the way with a
1.6% decline.
Home Depot Inc fell 6.8% after the home improvement
chain reported a decline in gross profit margins for the holiday
quarter due to a jump in transportation and labor costs. Its
stock was the biggest drag on the Dow.
Global stocks took a beating after Russian President
Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern
Ukraine and ordered troops to those regions, inviting fresh
Western sanctions.
Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project
designed to bring Russian gas to the country and Britain slapped
sanctions on five Russian banks and three men close to Putin.
The European commission and the United States were set to
announce more sanctions later in the day.
"The fear factor remains elevated and until we get some sort
of a clearer picture of what Putin may or may not do, the market
is just going to stay in a state of confusion and volatile,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital
Securities.
"With the price of oil surging, the other question is how is
the (Federal Reserve) going to deal with this?" Cardillo said.
The energy sector inched 0.2% higher after oil
surged to a near seven-year high as a potential conflict with
Russia could tighten supplies.
Shares of most big banks rose, with Morgan Stanley
gaining about 1.0%.
U.S. business activity regained speed in February, data from
IHS Markit showed, but higher prices for inputs remained a
burden. Another set showed U.S. consumer confidence fell for a
second straight month in February.
At 10:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 270.05 points, or 0.78%, at 33,809.13, the S&P 500
was down 16.85 points, or 0.39%, at 4,332.02, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 46.13 points, or 0.34%, at
13,501.94.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, was last up 29.40, well above its long-term
average of 20.
Retailer Macy's Inc jumped 7.3% after topping
expectations for comparable sales in the crucial holiday
quarter.
SoFi Technologies Inc slipped 3.3% after the
fintech company agreed to buy digital banking platform Technisys
in $1.1 billion deal.
Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check
company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social
media venture, Truth Social, surged 9.7% as the app climbed the
charts after its debut on Apple's App Store.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.49-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 7 new 52-week highs and 27 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 425 new lows.
