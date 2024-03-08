08.03.2024 14:03:17 (local time)

Company: Sofia Commerce-Pawn Brokerage AD-Sofia (SCOM)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Sofia Commerce-Pawn Brokerage AD dated 08 March 2024 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2023:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.10

The company will pay out the dividends in two equal tranches of BGN 0.05 gross dividend per share each, namely:

- Starting date of the first tranche dividend distribution: 15 April 2024

- Starting date of the second tranche dividend distribution: 30 April 2024

- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB International Asset Bank

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 22 March 2024 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holder is entitled to receive a dividend, will be 20 March 2024 (Ex-Dividend Date: 21 March 2024).

The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

