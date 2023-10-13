13.10.2023 15:46:51 (local time)

Company: Sofia Commerce-Pawn Brokerage AD-Sofia (SCOM)

Concerning entries made in the Commercial Register and Central Depository for capital reduction of Sofia Commerce-Pawn Brokerage AD (SCOM) from BGN 9,493,876 to BGN 8,937,384 by annulment of 556,492 treasury shares, the amount of the issue of shares, ISIN BG1100053054, listed for trading on the Exchange, shall be updated to 8,937,384 shares of BGN 1.00 nominal value per share as of 16 October 2023.

