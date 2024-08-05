PRESS RELEASE

APPROVAL OF A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.35 PER SHARE

The Annual General Meeting, which took place today, approved Sofina's statutory financial statements relating to financial year 2023 including the appropriation of the result and the distribution of a gross dividend of EUR 3.35 per share.

The dividend will be payable by Euroclear against detachment of coupon nr. 26 on 22 May 2024 (ex- date: 20 May 2024 and record date: 21 May 2024).

REMUNERATION REPORT AND AMENDMENTS TO THE REMUNERATION POLICY

The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report for financial year 2023 and the proposed amendments to the Remuneration Policy applicable to non-Executive Directors and to members of the Leadership Council.

RENEWAL OF DIRECTORS' MANDATES

The Annual General Meeting renewed the following mandates for a period of three years: Mr. Nicolas Boël, Director, Mr. Laurent de Meeûs d'Argenteuil, Director, and Ms. Gwill York, Independent Director. The Annual General Meeting also renewed the following mandates for a period of four years: Ms. Laura Cioli, Independent Director, and Ms. Charlotte Strömberg, Independent Director.

ESTIMATED NAV PER SHARE AT 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)

Answering a question from shareholders, the Company also disclosed that the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2024, excluding dividends and directors' fees, was estimated at EUR 278 1. This amount has not been audited by the Statutory Auditor. This estimated NAV at 31 March reflects amongst other things updated valuations received from our Private Funds' managers post-closing on 31 December 2023, forex and listed assets evolution in Q1 2024, as well as the additional value crystallised with the sale of our remaining stake in Groupe Petit Forestier on 19 April 2024 2. The

Based on 33,201,572 shares outstanding and taking into account the dividend liability and the directors' fees owed to be paid in May 2024 respectively to our shareholders and to our Board members. The estimated NAV at 31 March 2024 reflects updated valuations received from our Private Funds' managers post-closing on 31 December 2023, adjusted to take into account capital calls and distributions that have occurred since the date of issue of the latest reports received, as well as the stock price of listed companies held by these funds at 31 March 2024. This estimated NAV also reflects the stock market price at 31 March 2024 of Sofina Direct's listed investments, while the unlisted investments are included at fair value at 31 December 2023, with the exception of Groupe Petit Forestier whose valuation has been reviewed based on the sale's price agreed in the share purchase agreement dated 19 April 2024 and to reflect a high probability of

