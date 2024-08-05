PRESS RELEASE
APPROVAL OF A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.35 PER SHARE
The Annual General Meeting, which took place today, approved Sofina's statutory financial statements relating to financial year 2023 including the appropriation of the result and the distribution of a gross dividend of EUR 3.35 per share.
The dividend will be payable by Euroclear against detachment of coupon nr. 26 on 22 May 2024 (ex- date: 20 May 2024 and record date: 21 May 2024).
REMUNERATION REPORT AND AMENDMENTS TO THE REMUNERATION POLICY
The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report for financial year 2023 and the proposed amendments to the Remuneration Policy applicable to non-Executive Directors and to members of the Leadership Council.
RENEWAL OF DIRECTORS' MANDATES
The Annual General Meeting renewed the following mandates for a period of three years: Mr. Nicolas Boël, Director, Mr. Laurent de Meeûs d'Argenteuil, Director, and Ms. Gwill York, Independent Director. The Annual General Meeting also renewed the following mandates for a period of four years: Ms. Laura Cioli, Independent Director, and Ms. Charlotte Strömberg, Independent Director.
ESTIMATED NAV PER SHARE AT 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)
Answering a question from shareholders, the Company also disclosed that the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2024, excluding dividends and directors' fees, was estimated at EUR 278 1. This amount has not been audited by the Statutory Auditor. This estimated NAV at 31 March reflects amongst other things updated valuations received from our Private Funds' managers post-closing on 31 December 2023, forex and listed assets evolution in Q1 2024, as well as the additional value crystallised with the sale of our remaining stake in Groupe Petit Forestier on 19 April 2024 2. The
- Based on 33,201,572 shares outstanding and taking into account the dividend liability and the directors' fees owed to be paid in May 2024 respectively to our shareholders and to our Board members.
- The estimated NAV at 31 March 2024 reflects updated valuations received from our Private Funds' managers post-closing on 31 December 2023, adjusted to take into account capital calls and distributions that have occurred since the date of issue of the latest reports received, as well as the stock price of listed companies held by these funds at 31 March 2024. This estimated NAV also reflects the stock market price at 31 March 2024 of Sofina Direct's listed investments, while the unlisted investments are included at fair value at 31 December 2023, with the exception of Groupe Petit Forestier whose valuation has been reviewed based on the sale's price agreed in the share purchase agreement dated 19 April 2024 and to reflect a high probability of
SOFINA SA | Rue de l'Industrie, 31 - 1040 Brussels | RLE Brussels: 0403.219.397
Listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com
Company further indicated that Groupe Petit Forestier would represent more than 5% of the estimated NAV at 31 March 2024 3.
Dividend ex-date
20 May 2024
Dividend record date
21 May 2024
Dividend payment
22 May 2024
Newsletter #14
23 July 2024
Half-year report 2024
5 September 2024
Newsletter #15
January 2025
Annual report 2024
26 March 2025
Annual General Meeting 2025
8 May 2025 at 3pm
Sofina is a Belgian investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels. Sofina's mission is to partner with leading entrepreneurs and families, backing them with patient capital and supportive advice to foster sustainable growth of their businesses. Relationships and alignment are at the heart of what we do. Sofina has investments in Europe, Asia and the United States in various sectors, with a particular focus on Consumer and retail, Digital transformation, Education, Healthcare and life sciences, as well as Sustainable supply chains. For more information, please visit www.sofinagroup.com
Dirk Delmartino, Head of Communications
E-mail:info@sofinagroup.comanddirk.delmartino@sofinagroup.com
Tel.: +32 2 551 06 11 - Mob: +32 470 61 49 65
completion of the sale of our remaining stake. This sale is expected to close in the coming months, upon satisfaction of the conditions precedent. Where relevant, exchange rates of the closing date at 31 March 2024 have been used.
3 See footnote 2 for the valuation method of Groupe Petit Forestier.
