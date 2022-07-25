Sofina : Newsletter #10 – 25/07/2022

We ended the year 2021 happy with the growth of our portfolio but cautious regarding the times ahead. Indeed, since the start of 2022, we have been witnessing a period of volatility in global equity markets driving the MSCI ACWI down by 13.2%1. Investor appetite for growth stocks, and therefore the valuation of those stocks (in particular in the technology sector), has been impacted by economic uncertainties, fears of recession, rising inflation and interest rates, even as these companies continue to grow and innovate. This is illustrated by the performance of the technology-focused equity indices like the NASDAQ Composite Index (down by 29.5% during the past semester), highlighting the shift in sentiment away from the sector regardless of the fundamentals of companies (growth, profitability...).

We publish today a preliminary unaudited estimate of our Net Asset Value ("NAV") as at 30 June 2022, taking into account the evolution of our portfolio since 31 December 2021. The valuation of the part of our portfolio invested in growth businesses across our three investment styles has been affected by the change in investor sentiment. The valuation of the more mature companies, while not immune to global trends, such as inflationary pressure, supply chain constraints and slowdown of consumer spending in some segments, has not been impacted to the same extent. Though there are no concerns at portfolio level, the valuation of many of our unlisted portfolio companies has been reduced to reflect the decline in the valuation of comparable listed companies and the increase in cost of capital used to compute discounted cash flow valuations.

As usual for Sofina Private Funds and explained below, the NAV estimate reflects a valuation of the underlying companies of the funds that are listed as at 30 June 2022, while the underlying companies of the funds that are not listed are valued as at 31 March 2022. As a result, the valuation of these latter does not reflect the post Q1 (31 March) market impacts. Considering this, the preliminary estimate published in this Newsletter may well differ from the final H1 NAV that will be published in our Half-year financial report 2022.

Looking at our share price, we could also observe a decline in the premium/discount to NAV per share against which the stock trades during the last six months. As such, while our stock traded with a premium of 27.9% compared to the NAV per share on 31 December 2021, it traded at a discount of 35.4% compared to the preliminary estimated NAV per share on 30 June 2022.

This evolution in the premium/discount to NAV was probably also exacerbated by negative comments made in the international press on Byju's, one of our portfolio companies. Though as a minority shareholder we are not able to communicate on or on behalf of our portfolio companies, we note that Byju's at the time had publicly responded to the allegations made. We continued engaging with the latter and fellow shareholders and the company has been valued reflecting the information made available to us at this stage.

More than ever, Purpose and Patience will continue to serve as a compass. Our team's job is to partner with the best growth investors and build a diversified portfolio in great, sustainable companies, which are positioned in sectors benefitting from favourable changes in the economic model, which have a positive impact on the markets and communities in which they operate and are run by talented founders with a long-term perspective. Our conviction is that ESG will be a catalyst for value creation and that this focus will enable us to help investors and founders identify opportunities and avoid risks in an increasingly complex world.

As mentioned in May during our Annual General Meeting, volatility is perturbing. However, and as we trust you will understand when considering the breadth of our model, we remain confident of our ability to create sustainable value also enabled by the diversification of our portfolio across geographies, investment styles, sectors and vintages. There is also diversity in numbers, with 60+ investments in our Long-term minority and Sofina Growth investment styles and our top 10 investments representing only c. 25% of estimated NAV. You will find more details on this diversification in the present Newsletter.

Finally, we believe that the current environment also presents attractive investment opportunities both inside and outside our portfolio. As you will read, we continued to invest in innovative businesses. Our ability to seize these opportunities and deliver performance across the cycle is supported by our permanent capital base and financial flexibility.

It is my conviction that with the continuing trust of our shareholders and the support of our Board of Directors, the diverse and talented team of Sofina will make the difference.

Thank you.

1 Reference period between 1 January 2022 and 30 June 2022.