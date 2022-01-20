Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Sofina SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOF   BE0003717312

SOFINA SA

(SOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Summary

Sofina : Newsletter #9 – 20/01/2022

01/20/2022 | 12:01pm EST
The first one, Swasth (Hindi word for "healthy"), is a non-profit collective of 100+ organizations which are building open-source digital health technologies and standards for public good in India. The platform supports the public effort of building the National Digital Health Mission, a digital health ecosystem, in bringing private health care ecosystem into the NDHM open interoperable network. The second one, Trust Circle, is an AI driven solution that focuses on prevention and early response to mental health particularly in children and young adults in India. It aims at enabling resilience through simple 3 minutes self-reflection, supported by a wider suite of journaling, visibility, assessment and response tools.

Members of the team have also volunteered with various organisations, such as Maison'Elle, which offers temporary accommodation, a safe environment, educational and social support, and access to activities to help women in difficulty build their skills and resources, equi-Libres, a non-profit association focused on helping people suffering from various psychiatric or psychological troubles through equitherapy and nature re-connection, Une Main Tendue, which helps households living in precarious situation, the Cuistots Solidaires, which aims at feeding daily more than 300 refugees, and Le Home Saint Joseph, a nursing home in the Marolles run by the congregation of Les Petites Soeurs des Pauvres. Collectively, the team spent a total of 568 hours volunteering with various non-profit organisations over the year 2021, individually or in groups, by giving time, expertise and good will (refurbishing work, clothes & shoes collection, infrastructure & operational work, food preparation and services, etc.).

Disclaimer

Sofina SA published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 17:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 12 687 M 14 399 M 14 387 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float -
Chart SOFINA SA
Duration : Period :
Sofina SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFINA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 376,40 €
Average target price 412,50 €
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
Managers and Directors
Harold Y. H. Boël Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominique Lancksweert Chairman
Luc de Pourcq Manager-Information Technology
Jean-François Lambert Head-Operations
Giulia van Waeyenberge Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFINA SA-12.87%14 399
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.84%125 216
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.95%86 364
UBS GROUP AG7.55%66 474
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)2.00%47 638
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.60%40 230