Sofina : Newsletter #9 – 20/01/2022

The first one, Swasth (Hindi word for "healthy"), is a non-profit collective of 100+ organizations which are building open-source digital health technologies and standards for public good in India. The platform supports the public effort of building the National Digital Health Mission, a digital health ecosystem, in bringing private health care ecosystem into the NDHM open interoperable network. The second one, Trust Circle, is an AI driven solution that focuses on prevention and early response to mental health particularly in children and young adults in India. It aims at enabling resilience through simple 3 minutes self-reflection, supported by a wider suite of journaling, visibility, assessment and response tools.

Members of the team have also volunteered with various organisations, such as Maison'Elle, which offers temporary accommodation, a safe environment, educational and social support, and access to activities to help women in difficulty build their skills and resources, equi-Libres, a non-profit association focused on helping people suffering from various psychiatric or psychological troubles through equitherapy and nature re-connection, Une Main Tendue, which helps households living in precarious situation, the Cuistots Solidaires, which aims at feeding daily more than 300 refugees, and Le Home Saint Joseph, a nursing home in the Marolles run by the congregation of Les Petites Soeurs des Pauvres. Collectively, the team spent a total of 568 hours volunteering with various non-profit organisations over the year 2021, individually or in groups, by giving time, expertise and good will (refurbishing work, clothes & shoes collection, infrastructure & operational work, food preparation and services, etc.).