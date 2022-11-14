Advanced search
    SOF   BE0003717312

SOFINA SA

(SOF)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-11-14 am EST
236.20 EUR   +2.34%
11:55aSofina : Share Buy Back – 14/11/2022
PU
11/03Sofina : Share Buy Back – 03/11/2022
PU
10/25Sofina : Share buyback programme 2022 – 25/10/2022
PU
Sofina : Share Buy Back – 14/11/2022

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
14 November 2022 - after 5.40pm Regulated information

PRESS RELEASE

Sofina announced the launch of its Share Buyback Programme 2022 in a press release dated 25 October 2022. This programme started on 26 October 2022 and will end on or before 31 December 2022. Under the programme, Sofina may acquire, through the appointed independent intermediary, a maximum of 150,000 Sofina shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of EUR 32.5 million.

In the framework of the Share Buyback Programme 2022, Sofina has carried out the following treasury share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 3 November

2022 to 11 November 2022:

PURCHASE DATE

TRADE MARKET (1)

NUMBER OF

AVERAGE

MAXIMUM

MINIMUM

TOTAL

SHARES

PRICE (EUR)

PRICE (EUR)

PRICE (EUR)

(EUR)

03/11/2022

XBRU

4,900

193.90

195.30

192.30

950,119.31

04/11/2022

XBRU

4,200

197.26

198.60

193.40

828,501.24

07/11/2022

XBRU

2,200

203.82

205.60

197.00

448,413.02

08/11/2022

XBRU

2,200

210.38

213.40

203.00

462,832.26

09/11/2022

XBRU

3,000

212.94

214.20

210.60

638,806.50

10/11/2022

XBRU

3,200

217.18

225.00

207.40

694,980.16

11/11/2022

XBRU

3,200

230.14

232.00

227.00

736,446.72

TOTAL

22,900

207.86

232.00

192.30

4,760,099.21

(1) MIC code of the trade market : Euronext Brussels (XBRU)

Sofina holds 812,928 treasury shares on 11 November 2022.

SOFINA SA | Nijverheidstraat, 31 - 1040 Brussels | RLE Brussels : 0403.219.397

Listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com

Sofina is a Belgian investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels. Sofina's mission is to accompany entrepreneurs and families by supporting their growth projects with advice and patient capital. A shared vision and alignment of interests with those of its partners guide all its decisions. Sofina has investments in Europe, Asia and the United States in various sectors, with a particular focus on Consumer and retail, Digital transformation, Education and Healthcare. For more information please visit www.sofinagroup.com

Wauthier de Bassompierre

Tel. : +32 2 551 06 11 - E-mail :info@sofinagroup.com

SOFINA SA | Rue de l'Industrie, 31 - 1040 Bruxelles | RPM Bruxelles : 0403.219.397

Cotée sur Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com

Disclaimer

Sofina SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 16:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
