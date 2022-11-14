Sofina : Share Buy Back – 14/11/2022

14 November 2022 - after 5.40pm Regulated information
Sofina announced the launch of its Share Buyback Programme 2022 in a press release dated 25 October 2022. This programme started on 26 October 2022 and will end on or before 31 December 2022. Under the programme, Sofina may acquire, through the appointed independent intermediary, a maximum of 150,000 Sofina shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of EUR 32.5 million.
In the framework of the Share Buyback Programme 2022, Sofina has carried out the following treasury share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 3 November
2022 to 11 November 2022:
PURCHASE DATE
TRADE MARKET (1)
NUMBER OF
AVERAGE
MAXIMUM
MINIMUM
TOTAL
SHARES
PRICE (EUR)
PRICE (EUR)
PRICE (EUR)
(EUR)
03/11/2022
XBRU
4,900
193.90
195.30
192.30
950,119.31
04/11/2022
XBRU
4,200
197.26
198.60
193.40
828,501.24
07/11/2022
XBRU
2,200
203.82
205.60
197.00
448,413.02
08/11/2022
XBRU
2,200
210.38
213.40
203.00
462,832.26
09/11/2022
XBRU
3,000
212.94
214.20
210.60
638,806.50
10/11/2022
XBRU
3,200
217.18
225.00
207.40
694,980.16
11/11/2022
XBRU
3,200
230.14
232.00
227.00
736,446.72
TOTAL
22,900
207.86
232.00
192.30
4,760,099.21
(1) MIC code of the trade market : Euronext Brussels (XBRU)
Sofina holds 812,928 treasury shares on 11 November 2022.
