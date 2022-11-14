Sofina : Share Buy Back – 14/11/2022

14 November 2022 - after 5.40pm Regulated information

PRESS RELEASE

Sofina announced the launch of its Share Buyback Programme 2022 in a press release dated 25 October 2022. This programme started on 26 October 2022 and will end on or before 31 December 2022. Under the programme, Sofina may acquire, through the appointed independent intermediary, a maximum of 150,000 Sofina shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of EUR 32.5 million.

In the framework of the Share Buyback Programme 2022, Sofina has carried out the following treasury share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 3 November

2022 to 11 November 2022:

PURCHASE DATE TRADE MARKET (1) NUMBER OF AVERAGE MAXIMUM MINIMUM TOTAL SHARES PRICE (EUR) PRICE (EUR) PRICE (EUR) (EUR) 03/11/2022 XBRU 4,900 193.90 195.30 192.30 950,119.31 04/11/2022 XBRU 4,200 197.26 198.60 193.40 828,501.24 07/11/2022 XBRU 2,200 203.82 205.60 197.00 448,413.02 08/11/2022 XBRU 2,200 210.38 213.40 203.00 462,832.26 09/11/2022 XBRU 3,000 212.94 214.20 210.60 638,806.50 10/11/2022 XBRU 3,200 217.18 225.00 207.40 694,980.16 11/11/2022 XBRU 3,200 230.14 232.00 227.00 736,446.72 TOTAL 22,900 207.86 232.00 192.30 4,760,099.21

(1) MIC code of the trade market : Euronext Brussels (XBRU)

Sofina holds 812,928 treasury shares on 11 November 2022.

SOFINA SA | Nijverheidstraat, 31 - 1040 Brussels | RLE Brussels : 0403.219.397

Listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com