Sofina : Share buyback – 08/06/2023

Sofina announced the launch of its Share Buyback Programme in a press release dated 30 May 2023.This programme started on 31 May 2023 and will end on or before 30 June 2023. Under this programme, Sofina may acquire, through the independent intermediary it appointed, a maximum of 50,000 Sofina shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of EUR 11.5 million.
In the framework of this programme, Sofina has carried out the following share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 31 May 2023 to 7 June 2023:
PURCHASE
NUMBER OF
AVERAGE
MAXIMUM
MINIMUM
TOTAL
DATE
SHARES
PRICE (EUR)
PRICE (EUR)
PRICE (EUR)
(EUR)
31/05/2023
4,500
195.30
199.80
193.00
878,845.50
01/06/2023
6,000
193.22
194.90
192.30
1,159,315.20
02/06/2023
2,000
201.49
202.40
194.70
402,989.60
05/06/2023
3,200
205.01
208.00
202.00
656,046.08
06/06/2023
4,000
201.39
204.40
199.50
805,576.80
07/06/2023
2,900
203.55
205.00
200.80
590,293.26
TOTAL
22,600
198.81
208.00
192.30
4,493,066.44
Sofina holds 932,028 treasury shares on 7 June 2023.
Sofina is a Belgian investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels. Sofina's mission is to partner with leading entrepreneurs and families, backing them with patient capital and supportive advice to foster sustainable growth of their businesses. Relationships and alignment are at the heart of what we do. Sofina has investments in Europe, Asia and the United States in various sectors, with a particular focus on Consumer and retail, Digital transformation, Education as well as Healthcare and life sciences. For more information, please visit www.sofinagroup.com