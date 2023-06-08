Sofina : Share buyback – 08/06/2023

8 June 2023 - after 5.40pm Regulated information

PRESS RELEASE

Sofina announced the launch of its Share Buyback Programme in a press release dated 30 May 2023.This programme started on 31 May 2023 and will end on or before 30 June 2023. Under this programme, Sofina may acquire, through the independent intermediary it appointed, a maximum of 50,000 Sofina shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of EUR 11.5 million.

In the framework of this programme, Sofina has carried out the following share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 31 May 2023 to 7 June 2023:

PURCHASE NUMBER OF AVERAGE MAXIMUM MINIMUM TOTAL DATE SHARES PRICE (EUR) PRICE (EUR) PRICE (EUR) (EUR) 31/05/2023 4,500 195.30 199.80 193.00 878,845.50 01/06/2023 6,000 193.22 194.90 192.30 1,159,315.20 02/06/2023 2,000 201.49 202.40 194.70 402,989.60 05/06/2023 3,200 205.01 208.00 202.00 656,046.08 06/06/2023 4,000 201.39 204.40 199.50 805,576.80 07/06/2023 2,900 203.55 205.00 200.80 590,293.26 TOTAL 22,600 198.81 208.00 192.30 4,493,066.44

Sofina holds 932,028 treasury shares on 7 June 2023.

SOFINA SA | Rue de l'Industrie, 31 - 1040 Brussels | RLE Brussels: 0403.219.397

Listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com