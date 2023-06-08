Advanced search
    SOF   BE0003717312

SOFINA SA

(SOF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:09 2023-06-08 am EDT
203.20 EUR    0.00%
02:02pSofina : Share buyback – 08/06/2023
PU
05/31SellerX Germany GmbH & Co. KG announced that it has received $60 million in funding from Sofina Société Anonyme, L Catterton Partners, Cherry Ventures Management GmbH, Felix Capital Partners LLP, 83North Limited, Upper90 Capital Management, LP and another investor
CI
05/30Sofina : Share buyback programme – 30/05/2023
PU
Sofina : Share buyback – 08/06/2023

06/08/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8 June 2023 - after 5.40pm Regulated information

PRESS RELEASE

Sofina announced the launch of its Share Buyback Programme in a press release dated 30 May 2023.This programme started on 31 May 2023 and will end on or before 30 June 2023. Under this programme, Sofina may acquire, through the independent intermediary it appointed, a maximum of 50,000 Sofina shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of EUR 11.5 million.

In the framework of this programme, Sofina has carried out the following share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 31 May 2023 to 7 June 2023:

PURCHASE

NUMBER OF

AVERAGE

MAXIMUM

MINIMUM

TOTAL

DATE

SHARES

PRICE (EUR)

PRICE (EUR)

PRICE (EUR)

(EUR)

31/05/2023

4,500

195.30

199.80

193.00

878,845.50

01/06/2023

6,000

193.22

194.90

192.30

1,159,315.20

02/06/2023

2,000

201.49

202.40

194.70

402,989.60

05/06/2023

3,200

205.01

208.00

202.00

656,046.08

06/06/2023

4,000

201.39

204.40

199.50

805,576.80

07/06/2023

2,900

203.55

205.00

200.80

590,293.26

TOTAL

22,600

198.81

208.00

192.30

4,493,066.44

Sofina holds 932,028 treasury shares on 7 June 2023.

SOFINA SA | Rue de l'Industrie, 31 - 1040 Brussels | RLE Brussels: 0403.219.397

Listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com

Newsletter #12

24 July 2023

Half- year results 2023

5 September 2023

Newsletter #13

January 2024

Annual report 2023

28 March 2024

Sofina is a Belgian investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels. Sofina's mission is to partner with leading entrepreneurs and families, backing them with patient capital and supportive advice to foster sustainable growth of their businesses. Relationships and alignment are at the heart of what we do. Sofina has investments in Europe, Asia and the United States in various sectors, with a particular focus on Consumer and retail, Digital transformation, Education as well as Healthcare and life sciences. For more information, please visit www.sofinagroup.com

Wauthier de Bassompierre - Dirk Delmartino

Tel.: +32 2 551 06 11 - E-mail:info@sofinagroup.com

SOFINA SA | Rue de l'Industrie, 31 - 1040 Brussels | RLE Brussels: 0403.219.397

Listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com

Disclaimer

Sofina SA published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 18:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
