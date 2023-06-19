Sofina : Share buyback – 19/06/2023

19 June 2023 - after 5.40pm Regulated information

PRESS RELEASE

Sofina announced the launch of its Share Buyback Programme in a press release dated 30 May 2023.This programme started on 31 May 2023 and will end on or before 30 June 2023. Under this programme, Sofina may acquire, through the independent intermediary it appointed, a maximum of 50,000 Sofina shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of EUR 11.5 million.

In the framework of this programme, Sofina has carried out the following share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 8 June 2023 to 16 June 2023:

PURCHASE DATE SHARES AVERAGE PRICE MAXIMUM PRICE MINIMUM TOTAL PURCHASED (EUR) (EUR) PRICE (EUR) (EUR) 08/06/2023 3,400 203.48 204.60 202.40 691,823.84 09/06/2023 1,800 204.02 205.00 202.60 367,238.34 12/06/2023 2,000 204.72 206.00 203.80 409,433.40 13/06/2023 2,600 203.89 206.00 203.20 530,118.94 14/06/2023 2,100 204.93 205.20 203.40 430,349.43 15/06/2023 3,700 202.39 205.80 201.00 748,828.94 16/06/2023 5,300 199.20 204.00 198.20 1,055,738.27 TOTAL 20,900 202.56 206.00 198.20 4,233,531.16

Sofina holds 952,928 treasury shares on 16 June 2023.

