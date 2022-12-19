Sofina : Share buyback – 19/12/2022

19 December 2022 - after 5.40pm Regulated information

PRESS RELEASE

Sofina announced the launch of its Share Buyback Programme 2022 in a press release dated 25 October 2022. This programme started on 26 October 2022 and will end on or before 31 December 2022. Under the programme, Sofina may acquire, through the appointed independent intermediary, a maximum of 150,000 Sofina shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of EUR 32.5 million.

In the framework of the Share Buyback Programme 2022, Sofina has carried out the following treasury share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 12 December

2022 to 16 December 2022:

PURCHASE DATE SHARES AVERAGE PRICE MAXIMUM PRICE MINIMUM TOTAL PURCHASED (EUR) (EUR) PRICE (EUR) (EUR) 12/12/2022 3,500 217.11 219.60 215.40 759,873.10 13/12/2022 3,000 222.27 228.20 216.00 666,815.70 14/12/2022 2,500 220.86 223.20 219.40 552,159.50 15/12/2022 4,500 215.09 218.00 214.20 967,886.10 16/12/2022 9,500 207.82 213.60 206.80 1,974,327.05 TOTAL 23,000 213.96 228.20 206.80 4,921,061.45

On 16 December 2022, 137,580 shares have been bought back by Sofina for a total gross amount of EUR 29,244,431.20 in the framework of the Share Buyback Programme 2022. Sofina holds 905,508 treasury shares on 16 December 2022.

