SOFINA LAUNCHES A FIRST SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN 2024 TO PARTLY COVER THE STOCK OPTIONS PLANS ISSUED FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE PERSONNEL OF SOFINA SA ("SOFINA" OR THE "COMPANY") AND OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES.
Sofina announces the launch of a first share buyback programme in 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme") for a total maximum amount of EUR 23.4 million in the framework of the authorisation granted by its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 4 May 2023.
In accordance with the hedging policy for stock options granted to employees of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Stock Option Plans"), the Share Buyback Programme is implemented to partly cover the commitments of the Company under these Stock Option Plans.
The Share Buyback Programme will start on 13 May 2024 and will end no later than 26 July 2024. Under this programme, Sofina may acquire, through an independent intermediary, a maximum of 90,000 Sofina shares on Euronext Brussels.
In this context, Sofina appointed KBC Securities NV as independent intermediary to purchase the Sofina shares in the framework of a discretionary mandate ending on 26 July 2024 at the latest. KBC Securities NV will make trading decisions under the Share Buyback Programme independently of Sofina.
During the term of the Share Buyback Programme, Sofina will regularly publish press releases with updates on its implementation in accordance with applicable law and regulation.
SOFINA SA | Rue de l'Industrie, 31 - 1040 Brussels | RLE Brussels: 0403.219.397
Listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com
Dividend ex-date
20 May 2024
Dividend record date
21 May 2024
Dividend payment
22 May 2024
Newsletter #14
23 July 2024
Half-year report 2024
5 September 2024
Newsletter #15
January 2025
Annual report 2024
26 March 2025
Annual General Meeting 2025
8 May 2025 at 3pm
Sofina is a Belgian investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels. Sofina's mission is to partner with leading entrepreneurs and families, backing them with patient capital and supportive advice to foster sustainable growth of their businesses. Relationships and alignment are at the heart of what we do. Sofina has investments in Europe, Asia and the United States in various sectors, with a particular focus on Consumer and retail, Digital transformation, Education, Healthcare and life sciences, as well as Sustainable supply chains. For more information, please visit www.sofinagroup.com
Sofina SA is a holding company owning shares in listed and unlisted companies. At the end of 2023, its portfolio, valued at a fair value of EUR 8,928.2 million, breaks down by activity as follows:
- acquisition of minority stakes in private and listed companies (53.1%; Sofina Direct). The portfolio breaks down by market between consumer goods and services (34.6%), digital transformation (20.6%), education (11.1%), health and life sciences (12.8%) and other (20.9%);
- investment in venture and growth capital funds (46.9%; Sofina Private Funds).
The portfolio by value is distributed geographically across Western Europe (37.8%), North America (35.2%), Asia (26.8%) and other (0.2%).