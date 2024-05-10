PRESS RELEASE

SOFINA LAUNCHES A FIRST SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN 2024 TO PARTLY COVER THE STOCK OPTIONS PLANS ISSUED FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE PERSONNEL OF SOFINA SA ("SOFINA" OR THE "COMPANY") AND OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES.

Sofina announces the launch of a first share buyback programme in 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme") for a total maximum amount of EUR 23.4 million in the framework of the authorisation granted by its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 4 May 2023.

In accordance with the hedging policy for stock options granted to employees of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Stock Option Plans"), the Share Buyback Programme is implemented to partly cover the commitments of the Company under these Stock Option Plans.

The Share Buyback Programme will start on 13 May 2024 and will end no later than 26 July 2024. Under this programme, Sofina may acquire, through an independent intermediary, a maximum of 90,000 Sofina shares on Euronext Brussels.

In this context, Sofina appointed KBC Securities NV as independent intermediary to purchase the Sofina shares in the framework of a discretionary mandate ending on 26 July 2024 at the latest. KBC Securities NV will make trading decisions under the Share Buyback Programme independently of Sofina.

During the term of the Share Buyback Programme, Sofina will regularly publish press releases with updates on its implementation in accordance with applicable law and regulation.

