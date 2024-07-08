PRESS RELEASE

In the framework of the Share Buyback Programme announced in a press release dated 10 May 2024,Sofina has carried out the following share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 1 July

2024 to 5 July 2024:

PURCHASE DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

AVERAGE PRICE

MAXIMUM PRICE

MINIMUM PRICE

TOTAL

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

01/07/2024

2,400

214.77

216.40

214.00

515,456.16

02/07/2024

2,400

217.20

219.00

213.40

521,281.20

03/07/2024

2,500

218.34

218.80

217.00

545,844.00

04/07/2024

2,400

220.14

221.60

219.20

528,339.36

05/07/2024

2,400

220.41

223.00

219.20

528,987.36

TOTAL

12,100

218.17

223.00

213.40

2,639,908.08

In the framework of the liquidity agreement entered into between Sofina and Kepler Cheuvreux on 11 April 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux carried out on behalf of Sofina the following transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 1 July 2024 to 5 July 2024.

Buybacks of own shares:

PURCHASE DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

AVERAGE PRICE

MAXIMUM PRICE

MINIMUM PRICE

TOTAL

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

01/07/2024

1,322

215.07

215.80

214.00

284,322.54

02/07/2024

418

213.64

214.00

213.20

89,301.52

03/07/2024

900

217.27

217.60

217.00

195,543.00

05/07/2024

1,100

219.93

220.80

219.20

241,923.00

TOTAL

3,740

216.87

220.80

213.20

811,090.06

Disposals of own shares:

DISPOSAL DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

AVERAGE PRICE

MAXIMUM PRICE

MINIMUM PRICE

TOTAL

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

01/07/2024

1,590

215.86

216.60

215.00

343,217.40

02/07/2024

2,976

216.34

219.40

213.80

643,827.84

03/07/2024

1,625

218.22

218.80

217.40

354,607.50

04/07/2024

1,580

220.36

221.60

219.40

348,168.80

05/07/2024

1,679

222.09

223.00

221.60

372,889.11

TOTAL

9,450

218.28

223.00

213.80

2,062,710.65

Sofina holds 1,123,414 own shares on 5 July 2024 after closing of the market, of which 9,443 shares under the liquidity agreement.

Newsletter #14

23 July 2024

Half-year report 2024

5 September 2024

Newsletter #15

January 2025

Annual report 2024

26 March 2025

Annual General Meeting 2025

8 May 2025 at 3pm

Sofina is a Belgian investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels. Sofina's mission is to partner with leading entrepreneurs and families, backing them with patient capital and supportive advice to foster sustainable growth of their businesses. Relationships and alignment are at the heart of what we do. Sofina has investments in Europe, Asia and the United States in various sectors, with a particular focus on Consumer and retail, Digital transformation, Education, Healthcare and life sciences as well as Sustainable supply chains. For more information, please visit www.sofinagroup.com

Dirk Delmartino, Head of Communications

E-mail:info@sofinagroup.comanddirk.delmartino@sofinagroup.com

Tel.: +32 2 551 06 11 - Mob: +32 470 61 49 65

SOFINA SA | Rue de l'Industrie, 31 - 1040 Brussels | RLE Brussels: 0403.219.397

Listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com

