In the framework of the Share Buyback Programme announced in a press release dated 10 May 2024,Sofina has carried out the following share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 1 July

2024 to 5 July 2024:

PURCHASE DATE NUMBER OF SHARES AVERAGE PRICE MAXIMUM PRICE MINIMUM PRICE TOTAL (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 01/07/2024 2,400 214.77 216.40 214.00 515,456.16 02/07/2024 2,400 217.20 219.00 213.40 521,281.20 03/07/2024 2,500 218.34 218.80 217.00 545,844.00 04/07/2024 2,400 220.14 221.60 219.20 528,339.36 05/07/2024 2,400 220.41 223.00 219.20 528,987.36 TOTAL 12,100 218.17 223.00 213.40 2,639,908.08

In the framework of the liquidity agreement entered into between Sofina and Kepler Cheuvreux on 11 April 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux carried out on behalf of Sofina the following transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 1 July 2024 to 5 July 2024.

Buybacks of own shares:

PURCHASE DATE NUMBER OF SHARES AVERAGE PRICE MAXIMUM PRICE MINIMUM PRICE TOTAL (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 01/07/2024 1,322 215.07 215.80 214.00 284,322.54 02/07/2024 418 213.64 214.00 213.20 89,301.52 03/07/2024 900 217.27 217.60 217.00 195,543.00 05/07/2024 1,100 219.93 220.80 219.20 241,923.00 TOTAL 3,740 216.87 220.80 213.20 811,090.06

