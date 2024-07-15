PRESS RELEASE

In the framework of the Share Buyback Programme announced in a press release dated 10 May 2024,Sofina has carried out the following share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 8 July

2024 to 10 July 2024:

PURCHASE DATE NUMBER OF SHARES AVERAGE PRICE MAXIMUM PRICE MINIMUM PRICE TOTAL (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 08/07/2024 2,400 216.58 220.90 215.00 519,794.64 09/07/2024 2,000 213.08 215.00 212.40 426,159.00 10/07/2024 1,357 213.70 214.20 211.00 289,984.39 TOTAL 5,757 214.68 220.90 211.00 1,235,938.03

The Share Buyback Programme has ended on 10 July 2024. In total 90,000 shares have been bought back by Sofina for a total gross amount of EUR 19,717,779.73 at an average price of EUR 219.09 per share.

In the framework of the liquidity agreement entered into between Sofina and Kepler Cheuvreux on 11 April 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux carried out on behalf of Sofina the following transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 8 July 2024 to 12 July 2024.

Buybacks of own shares:

PURCHASE DATE NUMBER OF SHARES AVERAGE PRICE MAXIMUM PRICE MINIMUM PRICE TOTAL (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 08/07/2024 3,746 216.79 220.00 214.80 812,095.34 09/07/2024 2,614 213.26 214.80 212.00 557,461.64 10/07/2024 1,639 212.20 213.00 211.00 347,795.80 11/07/2024 2,061 213.02 214.60 211.40 439,034.22 12/07/2024 900 213.62 214.40 213.00 192,258.00 TOTAL 10,960 214.29 220.00 211.00 2,348,645.00

