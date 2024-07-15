In the framework of the Share Buyback Programme announced in a press release dated 10 May 2024,Sofina has carried out the following share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 8 July
2024 to 10 July 2024:
PURCHASE DATE
NUMBER OF SHARES
AVERAGE PRICE
MAXIMUM PRICE
MINIMUM PRICE
TOTAL
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
08/07/2024
2,400
216.58
220.90
215.00
519,794.64
09/07/2024
2,000
213.08
215.00
212.40
426,159.00
10/07/2024
1,357
213.70
214.20
211.00
289,984.39
TOTAL
5,757
214.68
220.90
211.00
1,235,938.03
The Share Buyback Programme has ended on 10 July 2024. In total 90,000 shares have been bought back by Sofina for a total gross amount of EUR 19,717,779.73 at an average price of EUR 219.09 per share.
In the framework of the liquidity agreement entered into between Sofina and Kepler Cheuvreux on 11 April 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux carried out on behalf of Sofina the following transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 8 July 2024 to 12 July 2024.
Buybacks of own shares:
PURCHASE DATE
NUMBER OF SHARES
AVERAGE PRICE
MAXIMUM PRICE
MINIMUM PRICE
TOTAL
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
08/07/2024
3,746
216.79
220.00
214.80
812,095.34
09/07/2024
2,614
213.26
214.80
212.00
557,461.64
10/07/2024
1,639
212.20
213.00
211.00
347,795.80
11/07/2024
2,061
213.02
214.60
211.40
439,034.22
12/07/2024
900
213.62
214.40
213.00
192,258.00
TOTAL
10,960
214.29
220.00
211.00
2,348,645.00
Disposals of own shares:
DISPOSAL DATE
NUMBER OF SHARES
AVERAGE PRICE
MAXIMUM PRICE
MINIMUM PRICE
TOTAL
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
08/07/2024
100
220.60
220.60
220.60
22,060.00
09/07/2024
811
213.95
214.60
213.40
173,513.45
10/07/2024
1,989
213.00
214.00
212.00
423,657.00
11/07/2024
3,400
214.58
216.20
212.80
729,572.00
12/07/2024
800
214.35
215.60
213.60
171,480.00
TOTAL
7,100
214.12
220.60
212.00
1,520,282.45
Sofina holds 1,133,031 own shares on 12 July 2024 after closing of the market, of which 13,303 shares under the liquidity agreement.
Sofina is a Belgian investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels. Sofina's mission is to partner with leading entrepreneurs and families, backing them with patient capital and supportive advice to foster sustainable growth of their businesses. Relationships and alignment are at the heart of what we do. Sofina has investments in Europe, Asia and the United States in various sectors, with a particular focus on Consumer and retail, Digital transformation, Education, Healthcare and life sciences as well as Sustainable supply chains. For more information, please visit www.sofinagroup.com
Sofina SA is a holding company owning shares, directly and indirectly through funds, in listed and unlisted companies. At the end of 2023, its portfolio, valued at a fair value of EUR 8,928.2 million, breaks down by activity as follows:
- acquisition of minority stakes in private and listed companies (53.1%; Sofina Direct). The portfolio breaks down by market between consumer goods and services (34.6%), digital transformation (20.6%), education (11.1%), health and life sciences (12.8%) and other (20.9%) including recent focus on Sustainable supply chains;
- investment in venture and growth capital funds (46.9%; Sofina Private Funds).
The portfolio by value is distributed geographically across Western Europe (37.8%), North America (35.2%), Asia (26.8%) and other (0.2%).