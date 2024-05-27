PRESS RELEASE

In the framework of the Share Buyback Programme announced in a press release dated 10 May 2024,Sofina has carried out the following share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 20 May

2024 to 24 May 2024:

PURCHASE DATE NUMBER OF SHARES AVERAGE PRICE MAXIMUM PRICE MINIMUM PRICE TOTAL (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 20/05/2024 2,000 225.30 226.40 223.80 450,601.20 21/05/2024 2,000 223.13 225.00 222.40 446,260.60 22/05/2024 2,000 222.80 223.60 221.00 445,604.00 23/05/2024 1,980 221.90 224.40 220.60 439,357.25 24/05/2024 2,000 221.28 222.60 218.00 442,551.60 TOTAL 9,980 222.88 226.40 218.00 2,224,374.65

In the framework of the liquidity agreement entered into between Sofina and Kepler Cheuvreux on 11 April 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux carried out on behalf of Sofina the following transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 20 May 2024 to 24 May 2024.

Buybacks of own shares:

PURCHASE DATE NUMBER OF SHARES AVERAGE PRICE MAXIMUM PRICE MINIMUM PRICE TOTAL (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 20/05/2024 2,726 224.71 226.00 222.80 612,559.46 21/05/2024 2,700 223.93 224.60 222.40 604,611.00 22/05/2024 1,495 221.90 223.40 220.80 331,740.50 23/05/2024 2,205 222.39 224.00 220.60 490,369.95 24/05/2024 2,300 218.92 221.80 218.00 503,516.00 TOTAL 11,426 222.54 226.00 218.00 2,542,796.91

SOFINA SA | Rue de l'Industrie, 31 - 1040 Brussels | RLE Brussels: 0403.219.397

Listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com