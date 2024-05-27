PRESS RELEASE

In the framework of the Share Buyback Programme announced in a press release dated 10 May 2024,Sofina has carried out the following share buyback transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 20 May

2024 to 24 May 2024:

PURCHASE DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

AVERAGE PRICE

MAXIMUM PRICE

MINIMUM PRICE

TOTAL

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

20/05/2024

2,000

225.30

226.40

223.80

450,601.20

21/05/2024

2,000

223.13

225.00

222.40

446,260.60

22/05/2024

2,000

222.80

223.60

221.00

445,604.00

23/05/2024

1,980

221.90

224.40

220.60

439,357.25

24/05/2024

2,000

221.28

222.60

218.00

442,551.60

TOTAL

9,980

222.88

226.40

218.00

2,224,374.65

In the framework of the liquidity agreement entered into between Sofina and Kepler Cheuvreux on 11 April 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux carried out on behalf of Sofina the following transactions on Euronext Brussels during the period from 20 May 2024 to 24 May 2024.

Buybacks of own shares:

PURCHASE DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

AVERAGE PRICE

MAXIMUM PRICE

MINIMUM PRICE

TOTAL

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

20/05/2024

2,726

224.71

226.00

222.80

612,559.46

21/05/2024

2,700

223.93

224.60

222.40

604,611.00

22/05/2024

1,495

221.90

223.40

220.80

331,740.50

23/05/2024

2,205

222.39

224.00

220.60

490,369.95

24/05/2024

2,300

218.92

221.80

218.00

503,516.00

TOTAL

11,426

222.54

226.00

218.00

2,542,796.91

SOFINA SA | Rue de l'Industrie, 31 - 1040 Brussels | RLE Brussels: 0403.219.397

Listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com

Disposals of own shares:

DISPOSAL DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

AVERAGE PRICE

MAXIMUM PRICE

MINIMUM PRICE

TOTAL

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

20/05/2024

1,381

225.06

226.20

224.00

310,807.86

21/05/2024

1,768

224.31

225.00

223.80

396,580.08

22/05/2024

1,003

223.06

223.80

222.40

223,729.18

23/05/2024

571

223.90

224.40

223.00

127,846.90

24/05/2024

2,330

220.87

222.60

218.80

514,627.10

TOTAL

7,053

223.11

226.20

218.80

1,573,591.12

Sofina holds 1,059,500 own shares on 24 May 2024 after closing of the market, of which 7,729 shares under the liquidity agreement.

Newsletter #14

23 July 2024

Half-year report 2024

5 September 2024

Newsletter #15

January 2025

Annual report 2024

26 March 2025

Annual General Meeting 2025

8 May 2025 at 3pm

Sofina is a Belgian investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels. Sofina's mission is to partner with leading entrepreneurs and families, backing them with patient capital and supportive advice to foster sustainable growth of their businesses. Relationships and alignment are at the heart of what we do. Sofina has investments in Europe, Asia and the United States in various sectors, with a particular focus on Consumer and retail, Digital transformation, Education, Healthcare and life sciences as well as Sustainable supply chains. For more information, please visit www.sofinagroup.com

Dirk Delmartino, Head of Communications

E-mail:info@sofinagroup.comanddirk.delmartino@sofinagroup.com

Tel.: +32 2 551 06 11 - Mob: +32 470 61 49 65

SOFINA SA | Rue de l'Industrie, 31 - 1040 Brussels | RLE Brussels: 0403.219.397

Listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0003717312) | www.sofinagroup.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sofina SA published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 15:42:05 UTC.