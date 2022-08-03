Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Sofiva Genomics Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6615   TW0006615008

SOFIVA GENOMICS CO.,LTD.

(6615)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-01
46.50 TWD    0.00%
03:32aSOFIVA GENOMICS : The Company's consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the Board of Directors.
PU
06/16SOFIVA GENOMICS : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date
PU
06/16Sofiva Genomics Co.,Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 28, 2022
CI
Sofiva Genomics : The Company's consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the Board of Directors.

08/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SOFIVA GENOMICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 15:24:41
Subject 
 The Company's consolidated financial statements
for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by
the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/03
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):255,346
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):82,440
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,688
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):25,190
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):19,946
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):20,234
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.95
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):842,926
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):240,235
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):602,945
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE

Disclaimer

Sofiva Genomics Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 526 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net income 2022 62,0 M 2,07 M 2,07 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 993 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart SOFIVA GENOMICS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sofiva Genomics Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,50 TWD
Average target price 46,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
I Ning Su Chairman, Co-Chief Executive Officer & MD
Chia Cheng Hung General Manager & Spokesman
Fu Chien Chang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Po Cheng Ko Independent Director
Li Hua Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFIVA GENOMICS CO.,LTD.-5.10%33
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-38.42%8 433
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-49.31%5 168
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-32.69%3 588
VERACYTE, INC.-35.34%1 903
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-39.76%1 807