Sofiva Genomics : The Company's consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the Board of Directors.
08/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SOFIVA GENOMICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/03
Time of announcement
15:24:41
Subject
The Company's consolidated financial statements
for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by
the Board of Directors.
Date of events
2022/08/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/03
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):255,346
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):82,440
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,688
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):25,190
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):19,946
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):20,234
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.95
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):842,926
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):240,235
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):602,945
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE
Sofiva Genomics Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:31:07 UTC.