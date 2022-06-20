Soft World International : Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/21 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: N/A 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approved the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Approved the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors: None 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Approved the amendments to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings (2)Approved the amendments to the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None