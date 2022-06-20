Log in
    5478   TW0005478002

SOFT-WORLD INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(5478)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-19
76.60 TWD   -3.04%
06/20SOFT WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/11Soft-World International Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/16Soft-World International Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Soft World International : Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

06/20/2022 | 10:54pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SOFT-WORLD INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 10:41:22
Subject 
 Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
N/A
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
None
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approved the amendments to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders
Meetings
(2)Approved the amendments to the Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Soft-World International Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 02:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
