Soft World International : Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
06/20/2022 | 10:54pm EDT
Provided by: SOFT-WORLD INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
10:41:22
Subject
Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
N/A
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
None
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approved the amendments to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders
Meetings
(2)Approved the amendments to the Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
