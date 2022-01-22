Soft World International : To announce the change of internal audit officer on behalf of subsidiary Efun International Corp.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives):Internal audit officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/22 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Hung Chen, Audit Officer 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:N/A 5.Type of change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):Position adjustment 6.Reason for the change:Position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/01/22 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None