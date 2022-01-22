Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Soft-World International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5478   TW0005478002

SOFT-WORLD INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(5478)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Soft World International : To announce the change of internal audit officer on behalf of subsidiary Efun International Corp.

01/22/2022 | 01:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SOFT-WORLD INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/22 Time of announcement 14:34:22
Subject 
 To announce the change of internal audit officer on behalf
of subsidiary Efun International Corp.
Date of events 2022/01/22 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):Internal audit officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/22
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Hung Chen,
Audit Officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:N/A
5.Type of change (please enter: ��resignation��,
��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new replacement��):Position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:Position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/01/22
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Soft-World International Corporation published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOFT-WORLD INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
01:54aSOFT WORLD INTERNATIONAL : To announce the change of internal audit officer on behalf of s..
PU
2021Soft-World International Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
2021Soft-World International Corporation Announces Board Appointments
CI
2021Soft-World International Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on September 17, ..
CI
2021Soft-World International Corporation Announces Term Expiration of Remuneration Committe..
CI
2021Soft-World International Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Soft-World International Corporation Announces Members of Audit Committee
CI
2021Soft-World International Corporation Announces Resignation of Ming-Hsien Li as Independ..
CI
2021Soft-World International Corporation Reports Accumulated Operating Revenue for the Mont..
CI
2021Soft-World International Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 902 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 285 M 407 M 408 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SOFT-WORLD INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Soft-World International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFT-WORLD INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 93,00 TWD
Average target price 101,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,60%
Managers and Directors
Chun Po Wang Chairman & General Manager
Hsing Po Chung Group President-Financial Management Center
Hsuan Chu Lin Independent Director
Ming Hsien Li Independent Director
Hung Yuan Chang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFT-WORLD INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-5.58%407
NINTENDO CO., LTD.1.98%56 411
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)-5.67%10 755
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.06%5 951
CD PROJEKT S.A.-1.50%4 685
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)0.08%2 039