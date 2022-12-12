Bringing Meaningful DX to Companies in Japan: Interview with INCUDATA's President

Digital Transformation (DX) is a term that continues to gain traction in the business world. While more companies are setting goals to promote DX so they can enhance their competitiveness, many companies are still finding it difficult to implement it.

To get a better understanding of the challenges enterprises in Japan are facing with DX, SoftBank News spoke with Daisuke Fujihira, President of data business solution provider INCUDATA Corp., a SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) group company that includes Japan-based marketing major Hakuhodo Inc. and US-based customer data platform (CDP) solutions provider Treasure Data, Inc..

Daisuke Fujihira Vice President, Head of Digital Marketing Division Enterprise Business Unit, SoftBank Corp. President, INCUDATA Corp. After working for Sony, Fujihira joined SoftBank BB (now SoftBank Corp.) in 2004. He served as Head of the IT Systems Division at the Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS and Head of the Digital Marketing Business Division at SoftBank Telecom (now SoftBank Corp.). Since 2019, Fujihira has been President of INCUDATA, and he has concurrently led SoftBank Corp.'s Digital Marketing Division at its Enterprise Business Unit since 2021.

Why companies in Japan are behind in DX

What's the current state of DX in Japan?

As digital technologies evolve, consumer behavior and markets are changing dramatically. Sadly, we no longer live in a time where companies can sell their wares by simply making a good product. To adapt to the new landscape, companies need to promote business transformation using data and digital technologies, or, in other words, DX. However, DX is not going so well for a lot of Japanese companies. The Global Digital Competitiveness Ranking published annually by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) shows that Japan's international ranking has declined year-by-year. From a global perspective, Japan is a DX laggard.

INCUDATA was formed to address this problem by supporting enterprise DX through the utilization of data. We were established in 2019 to accelerate DX promotion while leveraging the expertise of our three stakeholders: SoftBank, which supports telecommunications infrastructure, Treasure Data, which is involved in CDP (customer data platform) solutions to support the utilization of customer data, and Hakuhodo, which excels in marketing and consulting.

What are the obstacles to DX adoption in Japan?

I believe there are three main reasons behind why it's taking time for DX to gain traction in Japan. First, there's a lack of vision and strategy at many companies. DX is a means to achieve management and business goals, so it's necessary to consider what the data should be used for. A roadmap must then be formulated, and concrete measures put into place. To promote these measures, knowledge of both data utilization and strategic planning is a must.

Second, there's a lack of human resources with "data-driven" knowledge to make decisions based on data; DX is not just about introducing tools and digitizing workflows. Data utilization is key, so people who can appropriately implement data management to strategically accumulate, integrate, and utilize data are a necessity.

The third issue is the case where there is no mechanism to acquire data in the first place, or even if there is, the data is scattered across various departments and cannot be utilized effectively across the board. A lack of investment in digital tools and siloed data are also factors that hinder DX promotion.