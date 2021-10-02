Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CD&R wins $10 billion auction for UK supermarket Morrisons

10/02/2021 | 07:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of a Morrisons supermarket in Birtley

LONDON (Reuters) - Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has won the auction for Morrisons with a 7 billion pound ($9.5 billion) bid, paving the way for the U.S. private equity firm to take control of Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket group.

The Takeover Panel, which governs M&A deals in the UK and arranged the auction, said on Saturday CD&R had offered 287 pence a share, while a consortium led by the Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group offered 286 pence.

CD&R's victory marks a triumphant return to the UK grocery sector for Terry Leahy, the former chief executive of Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco, who is a senior adviser to the firm.

The winning bid was only slightly higher than CD&R's 285 pence a share offer that Morrisons' board recommended in August.

The board, due to meet later on Saturday, is expected to recommend shareholders accept the new offer at a shareholder meeting slated for Oct. 19.

Morrisons and CD&R had no immediate comment on the outcome of the auction.

If shareholders approve the offer, CD&R could complete its takeover of Morrisons by the end of the month, the second UK supermarket chain in a year to be acquired by private equity after a buyout of no.3 player Asda completed in February.

EGGS AND BUTTER

Bradford, northern England, based Morrisons started out as an egg and butter merchant in 1899. It listed its shares in 1967 and is Britain's fourth-largest grocer after Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda.

The battle for Morrisons, which has been running since May, is the most high-profile of a raft of bids for British companies this year, reflecting private equity's appetite for cash-generating UK assets.

CD&R has committed to retain Morrisons' Bradford headquarters and its existing management team led by CEO David Potts, execute its existing strategy, not sell its freehold store estate and maintain staff pay rates. The commitments are not, however, legally binding.

Leahy was CEO of Tesco for 14 years to 2011 and will now be reunited with Morrisons CEO Potts and Chairman Andrew Higginson, two of his closest lieutenants at Tesco.

Potts, who joined Tesco as a 16-year-old shelf-stacker, will make more than 10 million pounds from selling his Morrisons shares to CD&R. Chief operating officer Trevor Strain will pocket about 4 million pounds.

Fortress is left to lick it wounds and mull the cost of the saga. Documents published in July showed that Fortress expected to incur banking and advisory fees and expenses of 263.5 million pounds.

In a statement the group said it wished those involved with Morrisons the best for the future, adding: "The UK remains a very attractive investment environment from many perspectives, and we will continue to explore opportunities to help strong management teams grow their businesses and create long-term value."

Sainsbury's has in recent months been mooted as another possible target for private equity and investment companies.

($1 = 0.7383 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young and James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Christina Fincher)

By James Davey and Sarah Young


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.46% 1521.5 End-of-day quote.17.67%
TESCO PLC -2.11% 247.95 Delayed Quote.7.15%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 0.85% 297 Delayed Quote.67.47%
All news about SOFTBANK CORP.
07:58aCD&R wins $10 billion auction for UK supermarket Morrisons
RE
10/01VC DAILY : Question: In Fintech, How Much Is Too Much for Investors?
DJ
10/01Morrisons' fate to be decided in $10 billion Saturday shootout
RE
09/30SES Joins Forces with SoftBank Corp. to Deliver Live Sporting Events Into Japan
CI
09/29UK Takeover Panel to Start Wm. Morrison Auction Procedure on Saturday
DJ
09/28Toyota buys software firm Renovo to accelerate self-driving tech development
RE
09/24SoftBank-backed Banco Inter and StoneCo in talks on potential merger -source
RE
09/24Renewable energy firms pin hopes on Taro Kono winning race for Japan PM
RE
09/22Softbank to Take More Cautious Approach to China Investments
MT
09/17ARES MANAGEMENT : Makes $150 Million Preferred Equity Investment in Inter Miami
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 600 B 50 441 M 50 441 M
Net income 2022 521 B 4 692 M 4 692 M
Net Debt 2022 4 123 B 37 139 M 37 139 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 5,66%
Capitalization 7 144 B 64 320 M 64 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 521,50 JPY
Average target price 1 656,79 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Miyakawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ken Miyauchi Chairman
Takashi Tsutsui Chief Scientist & Managing Executive Officer
Keiichi Makizono Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.17.67%64 320
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED32.12%49 762
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.25.57%42 244
MTN GROUP LIMITED128.88%16 679
SAFARICOM PLC26.13%15 652
TELE2 AB18.88%10 146