Atsushi Horiba is Lead Independent External Director at SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) and also Chairman and Representative Director & Group CEO at his own company, HORIBA, Ltd., a global provider of precision instruments and systems. He brings extensive management experience in driving global growth, complementing the diverse backgrounds of other external directors, which now form the majority of SoftBank Corp.'s board.

In this video interview, Horiba explains why June 2024 was the right time for Ken Miyauchi - who had served as Director & Chairman until March 2024 - to transition to the post of Special Advisor.

He also discusses topics that are key to SoftBank Corp.'s corporate governance, including the balance of internal and external directors, the parent-subsidiary listing and the remuneration system.

(Posted on July 19, 2024)

by SoftBank News Editors