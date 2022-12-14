Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:54 2022-12-14 am EST
1483.50 JPY   +0.24%
12:42aExport controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs - FT
RE
12/12Bringing Meaningful Dx To Companies In Japan : Interview with INCUDATA's President
PU
12/09SoftBank ex-worker gets suspended sentence over info leakage
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs - FT

12/14/2022 | 12:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing

(Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd cannot buy some of the most advanced chip designs after British chip technology firm Arm Ltd determined that U.S. and Britain would not approve licences to export technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

This is the first known time that Arm, owned by Japanese tech investor SoftBank, has decided it could not export its most cutting-edge designs to China, the newspaper added.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 2.24% 91.41 Delayed Quote.-23.05%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.24% 1483.5 Delayed Quote.1.75%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.58% 6249 Delayed Quote.14.19%
All news about SOFTBANK CORP.
12:42aExport controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs - FT
RE
12/12Bringing Meaningful Dx To Companies : Interview with INCUDATA's President
PU
12/09SoftBank ex-worker gets suspended sentence over info leakage
AQ
12/08China Pandemic Plan, Global Economic Outlook Lead to Mixed Asian Exchanges
MT
12/08Wall Street Cues, Recession Concerns Undercut Tokyo Stock Market
MT
12/08Masayoshi Son Ups Stake in SoftBank to 34%
MT
12/08Dismal Economic Reports Knock Down Japanese Shares; SoftBank CEO Ups Stake in Conglomer..
MT
12/08Japan's Nikkei ends at near 1-month low amid economic worries
RE
12/07Main events scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9
AQ
12/07Japan's Nikkei hits near one-month low on economic worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 884 B 43 609 M 43 609 M
Net income 2023 542 B 4 017 M 4 017 M
Net Debt 2023 4 439 B 32 896 M 32 896 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 5,89%
Capitalization 6 995 B 51 843 M 51 843 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 49 581
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 480,00 JPY
Average target price 1 592,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Miyakawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Fujihara Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Chairman
Takashi Tsutsui Chief Scientist & Managing Executive Officer
Keiichi Makizono Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.1.75%51 843
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED22.56%57 825
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-35.23%24 373
MTN GROUP LIMITED-21.94%13 435
DIGI.COM-12.39%10 093
SAFARICOM PLC-34.39%7 922